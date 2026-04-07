The Conveyancing Shop Confirm Growing Demand for Their Services in Rising Interest Rate Environment

The Conveyancing Shop

In an interview with Eleven Media, The Conveyancing Shop confirmed that on the back of recent rising interest rates, demand for their services had grown sharply

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Going into April 2026, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has lifted the official cash rate to 4.10% p.a., following consecutive 0.25% increases in February and March 2026, both driven by what they describe as "sticky" inflation. Major banks, including NAB, CommBank, and ANZ, have passed on these hikes to variable home loan customers, effective late March 2026.Established in 1990, The Conveyancing Shop has proudly served the New South Wales community for over 35 years, becoming a trusted name in property transactions in the region. What began as a small office with a handful of dedicated professionals has grown into a respected institution in the conveyancing industry, while still maintaining a commitment to personalized service and client satisfaction in all conveyancing matters.Alicia Rogan, Director of The Conveyancing Shop said this in their exclusive interview with Eleven Media , “In a rising interest rate environment, property buyers and sellers are naturally price conscious and licensed conveyancers are often a cost-effective alternative to solicitors for residential property transactions. Increasing interest rates in recent times, and forecast to continue, have seen growing demand for our services.”The business is a licensed conveyancer in NSW and manage the legal transfer of property ownership, ensuring a secure, compliant, and stress-free transaction. They manage complex paperwork, contract reviews, title searches, local council checks, and coordinate the final settlement, protecting their clients from legal pitfalls and costly mistakes.About The Conveyancing ShopThe Conveyancing Shop was established in 1990 and has proudly served the New South Wales community since then, becoming a trusted name in property transactions in the region. What began as a small office with a handful of dedicated professionals has grown over the 35 years ago into a respected institution in the conveyancing industry, while still maintaining a commitment to personalised service and client satisfaction in all conveyancing matters.To learn more about The Conveyancing Shop, visit their website here: https://conveyancingshop.com.au

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