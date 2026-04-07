Vantage LED Unveils MojoStudio AI for SM Infinity, Enhancing Digital Signage with Built-in AI Image Generation

Hello Mojo! MojoStudio AI brings image generation directly into SM Infinity!

The new feature provides built-in AI image generation for SM Infinity users, an online digital signage management platform for indoor and outdoor displays.

Integrated AI helps users bring a creative thought to a live display in seconds, improving productivity and visual messaging.” — Yuusuke Arimura, CEO, Vantage LED

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage LED has announced the launch of MojoStudio™ AI , a streamlined generative AI tool integrated directly into the SM Infinity platform. This new feature empowers users to enhance their indoor or outdoor displays with high-end visual design, custom styles, and vibrant colors through the power of AI.The release reinforces their core mission to get great content on great displays. By adding generative AI to their robust ecosystem which includes professional content services, an expansive general library, and built-in Doodle Editor, SM Infinity provides a comprehensive toolkit for every level of creator.“SM Infinity has a significant impact on the experience we deliver through our displays, so it’s important to keep innovating and improving.” explained Yuusuke Arimura, CEO for Vantage LED, “Integrated AI helps users bring a creative thought to a live display in seconds, improving productivity and visual messaging.”MojoStudio is a prompt based AI image generator, allowing users to describe their vision and watch it come to life. Optimized for digital signage, the tool is designed to be both powerful and accessible.Key Features Include- Seamless Integration: Create and deploy AI-generated visuals without leaving the SM Infinity interface.- Cost-Effective Innovation: Generations cost only a few SM Infinity points, allowing users the freedom to experiment and iterate on different ideas without a significant financial hurdle.- Total Creative Control: Tailor content to specific branding needs by adjusting styles and visual elements in real-time.- Content and Language Moderation: The system is designed to immediately reject inappropriate prompts or language.The new feature is available to all SM Infinity accounts and includes free promotional points every month for a limited time, allowing users to get creative and try out the new system.

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