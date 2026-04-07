Brooks County, GA (April 6, 2026) - The GBI is investigating a death following a house fire in Brooks County. The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate on April 5, 2026.

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, Brooks County 911 received a call about a house fire in the 2000 block of Hickory Head Road. Brooks County Fire Department (BCFD) personnel responded to the house to fight the fire. While working to extinguish the fire, BCFD personnel discovered a body inside the home. GBI agents and a crime scene specialist, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Unit, arrived to assist with the investigation.

The body found inside the house will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-4262. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.