Tax Commissioner Reminds Taxpayers to File Ahead of April 15 Deadline

With Tax Day quickly approaching, North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus reminds taxpayers to file their individual income tax returns before the upcoming April 15th deadline or apply for an extension with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“Serving North Dakota citizens in the best manner possible is always our top priority,” stated Commissioner Kroshus. “Our agency is readily available to assist with any North Dakota tax-related questions, including last-minute filing inquiries.”

For assistance or to drop off their North Dakota individual income tax returns, taxpayers may visit our office, located on the 8th floor of the State Capitol building. Upon arrival, visitors must first stop by the checkpoint on ground floor before proceeding up to 8th floor. Taxpayers who would like to call the office for assistance can contact our individual income tax staff at 701-328-1247.

“If a taxpayer is unable to file their return by the April 15 deadline, they will need to apply for an extension and individuals who owe taxes should also make a payment by April 15 to avoid interest charges,” noted Commissioner Kroshus. “Our office provides multiple services to help aid taxpayers including our online portal, North Dakota Taxpayer Access Point (ND TAP), which can be used to locate a refund, make a payment, view electronic resources, and many other beneficial options.”

An extension request must be filed by Tax Day and utilize the IRS Form 4868 – Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. Extensions granted for federal returns are also recognized for North Dakota returns.

As of April 6, the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner has processed more than 282,000 returns of the 480,000 expected this year, with more than 97 percent being submitted electronically to date.

In addition, recent changes to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) postmark date processes may cause postmark delays for paper returns and filing both electronically and early is recommended. Commissioner Kroshus encourages taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payments to help improve accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at tax.nd.gov or connect with us on social media.