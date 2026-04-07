From PFAS to Prevention: New Jersey Event Examines Environmental Toxins and Breast Cancer Risk

Town & Country Pharmacy hosts a public educational event featuring internationally recognized physician and educator Dr. Pamela W. Smith, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Education Officer at MDLifespan, leaders in advanced serial therapeutic plasma exchang

MDLifespan’s Dr. Pamela W. Smith to speak at Town & Country Pharmacy on women’s health, hormone balance, and modern environmental exposures.

This is about giving women clarity. There are factors we cannot change, but there are also areas where patients can be proactive. Education is the first step.” — Dr. Pamela W. Smith

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing national conversation around women’s health, environmental exposure, and disease prevention is coming to Bergen County this April as Town & Country Pharmacy hosts a public educational event featuring internationally recognized physician and educator Dr. Pamela W. Smith, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Education Officer at MDLifespan, leaders in advanced serial therapeutic plasma exchange. ( www.mdlifespan.com ).The event, taking place on April 14 at 4:00 PM, will serve as both a community open house and an opportunity for local residents to engage directly with leading medical expertise on one of today’s most important health topics: breast cancer risk and prevention.Environmental Toxins and Women’s Health: Understanding the Role of PFAS and Endocrine DisruptorsAs conversations around women’s health continue to expand, increasing attention is being paid to the role of both biology and environment in shaping long-term disease risk. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, with incidence rates in the Northeast, including New Jersey, consistently among the highest in the country.At the same time, environmental exposures such as PFAS and other endocrine-disrupting compounds have become a growing public health focus across the region. While genetics and age remain key drivers of risk, emerging research is exploring how factors like hormonal balance, immune function, and cumulative toxin exposure may influence overall health.“At Town & Country Compounding, we believe that education is one of the most powerful tools we can offer our community,” said John Herr, RPh, CEO of Town & Country Compounding. “Partnering with Dr. Smith and MDLifespan on an event like this is a natural extension of what we do every day: helping patients and providers understand the full picture of women's health so they can make truly informed decisions.”Dr. Pamela W. Smith to Address Breast Cancer Prevention, Hormones, and Risk Factors in RamseyDr. Smith’s presentation, “How to Prevent Breast Cancer: Before and After,” will explore both modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors, addressing common and often complex questions surrounding hormone health, family history, and long-term prevention strategies.What Women Should Know About Breast Cancer Risk, Hormone Balance, and Prevention StrategiesAttendees will gain insight into:The difference between genetic vs. lifestyle-related risk factorsThe role of hormones in breast cancer developmentConsiderations around bio-identical hormone therapy, including for women with a history of breast cancer or family riskHow the immune system influences disease risk and resilienceThe growing conversation around environmental exposures and women’s health“This is about giving women clarity,” said Dr. Smith. “There are factors we cannot change, but there are also areas where patients can be proactive. Education is the first step toward making more informed, personalized decisions about health.”The event reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward preventive, patient-centered conversations, particularly as individuals seek to better understand how modern environmental and lifestyle factors may impact long-term outcomes.Advancing Conversations on Environmental Health and Personalized CareMDLifespan, a physician-led medical group focused on reducing total body toxin burden and chronic inflammation, has been at the forefront of advancing conversations around environmental health, biomarker testing, and personalized care strategies. Through its work, the organization emphasizes the importance of understanding not just symptoms, but the broader factors that may contribute to health over time.The Ramsey event is open to the public and designed to be interactive and accessible, allowing attendees to ask questions and engage directly with one of the leading voices in integrative and preventive medicine.Location: Town & Country PharmacyAddress: updated addressDate: April 14, 2026Time: 4:00 PMCost: Free and open to the publicREGISTRATION LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-prevent-breast-cancer-before-and-after- with-pamela-w-smith-md-mp-tickets-1985822687114Members of the media and the public are encouraged to attend to ask questions, learn more about the local impact of women’s health and environmental concerns, and see how partnerships like Town & Country Pharmacy and MDLifespan are working together to bring education and support to the community.About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.About Town & Country PharmacyTown & Country Compounding is a triple-accredited specialty compounding pharmacy located in Ramsey, NJ, licensed to serve patients across multiple states. With a focus on personalized medicine, the pharmacy specializes in customized formulations across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hormone health, IV therapy, pain management, ophthalmology, veterinary care, and more. Town & Country's clinical team works closely with prescribers and patients to develop individualized solutions that address unique needs and go beyond what commercial pharmaceuticals can offer. For more information, visit www.tccompounding.com

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