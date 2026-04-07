The New Hope Dog Festival and DogdaddyTvNetwork.com will air the first livestream rescue event ever on June 6th, 2026

Dogdaddy is a national pet media and event platform funding rescues 24/7 through festivals, streaming and a syndicating tv network. Dogdaddy.org is our 501(c)3.

Love Them Like Your Children” — Dave Decker

NEW HOPE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dogdaddy Fest Announces National Expansion, Inviting Fortune 500 Sponsors, Automotive Partners, and Investors to Shape the Future of Dog Adoption.Dogdaddy Fest, the innovative live event platform driven by Dogdaddy.org, a nationally recognized nonprofit animal rescue, proudly announces its national expansion. With a mission to save lives, drive awareness, and connect adoptable dogs with loving families, Dogdaddy Fest is now inviting Fortune 500 sponsors, leading automotive brands, and investors to join a movement that blends high-impact adoption with cutting-edge engagement.Dogdaddy Fest is not just an event—it’s a multisensory, fully immersive experience designed to connect communities, inspire action, and elevate brand partners. Each festival draws thousands of attendees, from devoted pet owners and families to animal lovers and rescue advocates. The event is a dynamic fusion of adoption drives, live entertainment, and hands-on experiences that keep families engaged while ensuring every dog has a chance at a forever home.“At Dogdaddy Fest, adoption is just the beginning,” said Dave Decker, Founder of Dogdaddy.org. “Our festivals are a celebration of innovation. Families meet dogs, experts deliver talks, and sponsors engage in meaningful ways that resonate long after the day ends.”At each Dogdaddy Fest, attendees step into a world of connection and discovery. The event opens with an energetic welcome, where families explore interactive booths from top pet brands, veterinarians, and lifestyle partners. From live music to agility demonstrations, every corner is alive with excitement. Families can walk the adoption runway, where dogs strut their stuff, and potential adopters meet them one-on-one. In addition, expert panels cover responsible pet ownership, training tips, and how to foster success.The event’s digital integration is a game-changer. Dogdaddy Fest is broadcast to millions via DogdaddyTVNetwork.com, a first-of-its-kind streaming platform that brings pet adoption into living rooms across the country. Sponsors receive not only on-site exposure but integrated media spots, driving consumer engagement across digital and traditional channels. Automotive partners will have exclusive opportunities to present their vehicles—perfect for pet-friendly families and adventure seekers. Imagine seeing a luxury SUV driving families and their rescue dogs to new adventures—this is where sponsorship meets lifestyle.The national expansion opens the door for investors, too. DogdaddyFest.org is a scalable model that, with the right partnership, is poised for significant growth across major U.S. markets. Each city becomes a launchpad for both community impact and sponsor ROI.Sponsors will have the opportunity to customize their presence, from title sponsorship that places their brand front and center, to category exclusivity such as automotive, pet wellness, or lifestyle brands. Each partner will be featured in on-site activations, branded digital content, and multi-platform media exposure.Contact Dave Decker,President/Founder.Email: Dave@dogdaddy.orgCell: 267-884-5719

Dogdaddy Festival

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