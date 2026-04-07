THE AI CHICKS Turn Podcast Success Into National AI Education Initiative

The AI Chicks

“AI Ready Curriculum” launches in schools and online to make artificial intelligence accessible to the next generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of THE AI CHICKS , the popular podcast dedicated to demystifying artificial intelligence, are expanding their mission of AI education with the launch of “ The AI Ready Curriculum ,” a new educational initiative designed to teach students the fundamentals of artificial intelligence in schools and online.Hosted by certified applied AI experts and founders Aisha Corpas Wynn and Lana Hout, THE AI CHICKS has grown into a multi-platform brand focused on making AI accessible to everyone. Beginning April 2026, the new curriculum will be piloted in several schools across the United States, helping prepare students for an AI-driven future. The textbook and materials are being published by Voices in partnership with curriculum development specialist Jamila Davis and social impact strategist JLove Calderon.Initial pilot schools include:- University High School – Newark, New Jersey- Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts – East Orange, New Jersey- Academy for Scholarship and Entrepreneurship – New York- Build UP Community School – Birmingham, Alabama- John F. Kennedy High School – Cleveland, OhioThe AI Ready Curriculum introduces students to the foundations of artificial intelligence, including how AI works, how it is shaping modern industries, and how young people can responsibly and creatively use the technology in their own lives and careers.In addition to the classroom curriculum, THE AI CHICKS is also launching “The AI Ready Online Course,” a digital learning course designed for students, entrepreneurs, and professionals interested in understanding the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The first course, The AI Fundamentals, will be available beginning April 2026 through the AI Chicks website and hosted on the educational platform Mighty Networks. The online course will include: foundational AI education, practical use cases and tools, a collaborative online community for students to connect, that make AI accessible and engaging.“The goal of The AI Chicks has always been to break down the barriers around artificial intelligence and make it understandable and empowering for everyone,” said Aisha Corpas Wynn, Co-founder. “By bringing AI education directly into schools and providing accessible online learning, we’re helping students and professionals build the skills they need for the future.”THE AI CHICKS’ impact in the AI education space has already been recognized nationally. The organization is among the first 200 companies included in the White House’s national pledge for Youth and AI education, highlighting leaders working to expand access to AI learning opportunities for young people.“Our goal has always been to make artificial intelligence approachable and accessible for everyone. With The AI Ready Curriculum, we want students to feel confident exploring these technologies and discovering how they can use them to create, innovate, and shape the future,” said Lana Hout, Co-founder.To enroll in the course or learn more about THE AI CHICKS, visit www.theaichicks.com About THE AI CHICKSTHE AI CHICKS is a media, education, and consulting platform focused on making artificial intelligence approachable, relevant, and actionable across industries and everyday life. Co-founded by certified applied AI experts Aisha Corpas Wynn and Lana Hout, the brand blends entertainment, business insight, and applied AI through its podcast, educational programs, and digital media initiatives. Wynn and Hout host and executive produce THE AI CHICKS podcast, a Webby-honored series with more than 50 episodes exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping business, creativity, and modern life. Through initiatives like the AI Ready Curriculum and AI Ready Online Course, The AI Chicks are expanding access to AI education for students, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

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