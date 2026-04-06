The Insider, Book One Unleashes a High Stakes Battle Between Faith, Free Will, and Evil

The Insider by Richard W. Perkins

Richard W. Perkins Debuts a Thought-Provoking Narrative Blending High-Stakes Action with Deep Spiritual Conflict and Moral Complexity

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gripping and thought provoking new release, Richard W. Perkins introduces THE Insider, Book One: The Reckoning Is Upon Us, a powerful thriller that blends action, angels, demons, humans, and moral conflict into a compelling narrative. Centered on the concept of free will, one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, the novel explores the consequences of choice and how those choices not only affect their lives but others.

The story follows Francis, a fifty-something human married with two children, drawn into an extraordinary mission that places him at the very center of a spiritual yet physical war. His Guardian Angel Gabriel comes to earth and finds Francis, who after a brief shock, accepts the task of stopping a dark and dangerous force led by the demon Abaddon and his disciple Allison. Together, they operate a multi-million dollar sex trafficking global network built on the exploitation of children, a deepening threat to humanity that finally demands action from above.

As the narrative unfolds, readers are taken on a journey with Francis to five locations filled with tension and danger revealing the sordid world of the child sex trafficker. His wife and children are unaware. Gabriel’s presence INSIDE of Francis adds a unique dimension to the story, highlighting the shaky blending of earthly and ethereal understandings that make their partnership unique. Through his insider connection with Gabriel, Francis gains the surprising superhuman strength and guidance needed to face an evil enemy far more powerful than he ever imagined… but maybe, that enemy comes from within himself.

At its umbilical, THE Insider, Book One is a story that explores how decisions shape destiny, and how the line between life and destruction is often defined by choices made long ago. The book also delves into themes of faith and belief, where sometimes one has to blindly believe that the outcome will be a good one. Perkins invites readers to choose exactly what the earthly balance should be between good and evil, for without evil good could never exist.

The inspiration behind the novel was having the exact same dream five nights in a row that asked many questions and gave no answers. Intrigued, Perkins created the novel after researching what those answers could be. This book is an ecstatic for readers who enjoy a fast paced action thriller with intense other worldly elements. The constant battle between God’s Archangels; Gabriel, Michael and Lucifer… the three brothers… adds an interesting thread all by itself.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/03Dnt2oY

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