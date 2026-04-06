IRS expands Business Tax Account access to partnerships, government entities, and tax-exempt organizations

IR-2026-46, April 6, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced a major expansion of its Business Tax Account, making the online self-service platform available to partnerships, federal, state, and local governments, Indian tribal governments, and tax-exempt organizations.

“By opening the Business Tax Account to partnerships, tax-exempts and other organizations, we’re giving millions more entities secure, convenient access to their tax information,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “Digital access will reduce the burden on these taxpayers because they no longer will be limited to paper and phone interactions to perform simple tasks with the IRS.”

The newly eligible entities join sole proprietors, S corporations, and C corporations that are already able to access the platform. The expansion supports the agency’s ongoing service improvement effort by broadening digital access to more segments of the business community.

The Business Tax Account is a secure, centralized platform that allows eligible users to manage their federal tax responsibilities online. Through BTA, users and designated officials can:

View tax balances, make payments, and see payment history

Download select digital notices

View eligible transcripts, such as payroll and income

Request a tax compliance check

See the business name and address on file with the IRS

For more information or to set up a Business Tax Account, visit www.irs.gov/businessaccount.