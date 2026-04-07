UNBANNED: National Book Ban Conversation Celebrates National Library Week and Emancipation Weekend in DC

Award-Winning Documentary Screening, Expert Panel, and Community Bookstore Unite in DC

We need to ensure that the books we have access to today are available tomorrow.”” — Karen Baker, Board President, Social Art and Culture

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the country, books are being challenged, restricted, and removed, but stories still deserve to be heard. In 2025, book censorship in the United States became rampant and increasingly normalized, with an unprecedented number of titles systematically removed from school libraries nationwide, a trend documented by PEN America in its 2025 report “ The Normalization of Book Banning .” In celebration of National Library Week, Social Art and Culture presents UNBANNED on April 19th at 2:30 pm at The Historic Miracle Theatre on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.UNBANNED is a three-part public experience: a live forum with an expert panel, and a screening of The Librarians, executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker and directed by Kim A. Snyder, which follows librarians on the front lines of the fight against book bans across the United States. The documentary highlights their efforts to protect access to books and uphold the freedom to read. The public forum and expert panel will be moderated by Katea Stitt, Program Director at WPFW 89.3 FM, and will feature Author & Literary Activist Kenny Carroll, Rachael Walker, National Education Association's Read Across America, McKenna Samson, PEN America Freedom to Read, and Kelsea Johson, Stirred Stories.Hosted by Social Art and Culture, in collaboration with Mid-Atlantic Arts, WPFW 89.3 FM, We Act Radio, and Cozy Black Girl Book Club, this program explores how book bans affect students, teachers, and communities, and what they mean in this moment. "We need to ensure that the books we have access to today are available tomorrow. Access is not a given unless we continue to bring together educators, librarians, artists, activists, and media to keep this topic at the center of advocacy and coalition building.” Karen Baker, Board President, Social Art and Culture.In the Miracle Theatre lobby, UNBANNED hosts a pop-up bookstore, hosted by Indie Bookseller, BOL Coop Bookstore Association, in Washington, DC. Books purchased will be donated to The Artivism Library Collection, opening on Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE in Historic Anacostia, Washington, DC. Designed by Social Art and Culture, the Artivism Library Collection is the future interactive literary space featuring banned and challenged books, along with a digital collection from different movements and moments.Event Details:Location: The Historic Miracle Theatre, 535 8th St, SE, Washington, DC 20003Time: 2:30 pm - 5:30 PMRSVP: unbannedevent.eventbrite.comAbout Social Art and CultureSocial Art and Culture’s mission centers on the arts as a sustainable, viable, and vital component of the creative and general economies. We believe in using the power of the arts to educate and advance marginalized and underserved communities—a new, economically sustainable framework that invests in artisans and its culture. Social Art and Culture was founded in 2009 as a collective impact organization. Sustained, collective impact provides an approach to tackling these problems that enables systemic change and population-level outcomes through advocacy, outreach, and mobilization.

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