ICYMI: Bloomberg News: How California’s economy dominates in the Gavin Newsom era

What naysayers don’t mention is that “the Golden State (population 39 million people), just supplanted Japan (123 million) as the fourth-largest economy.”

Here’s what Bloomberg reported:

✅ After Newsom took office in January 2019.accounting for more thanThis outpaced major economies including China (expanded 32%) and Germany (expanded 16%).

✅ California drove 40%+ of the growth in value of the nation’s publicly traded equities, despite being less than 12% of the entire U.S. population.

✅ “California accounted for 70 percentage points, more than triple No. 2 Washington (20 points), almost five times No. 3 Texas (15 points) and No. 4 New York (13 points) and almost 12 times No. 5 Ohio (6 points).”

✅California companies are thriving – “spending $527 billion annually on acquisitions during Newsom’s tenure, almost three times the $179 billion spent annually in the 20 years prior to 2019,”