State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet in person April 15-16 in Hendersonville and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Hendersonville and by teleconference, via Webex, on Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16. The public may attend in person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wed., April 15 (9 a.m. – 4:10 p.m.) and Thurs., April 16 (9 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.)

AGENDA: April 15 and April 16 Agenda

WHERE: In person: (both days): 471 Kanuga Chapel Drive (Kanuga Conference Center), Hendersonville, NC 28739

Via Webex:

On April 15

On April 16

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Meeting-related documents will be available here before the meeting.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.