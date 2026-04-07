Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences Announces Major Changes to Board of Directors

Geoffrey Notkin, President, Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences Amanda Cantrell, Vice President, Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences

Noted Science Writer, TEDx Speaker Geoffrey Notkin Among Recent Appointees

Commercial paleontology is not a peripheral part of the field; it is one of its driving forces, and essential to its future.” — Amanda Cantrell, Vice President, AAPS

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) today announced a major revamping of its Board of Directors, including a newly elected president, vice president and secretary.

AAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization representing commercial fossil dealers, collectors, and related professionals. Its mission is to promote ethical practices and cooperative liaisons with researchers, instructors and curators.

Geoffrey Notkin, who has served on the board as vice president since November 2025, was unanimously elected president following the resignation of the previous office holder. A paleontologist, science advocate, and award-winning TV host, Notkin has been a professional member of AAPS for more than 25 years. As president, he will chair the organization’s Executive Board.

Joining Notkin at the top of the leadership team as vice president is Amanda Cantrell, a professional field paleontologist, former museum collections manager, and co-owner of Badlands Scientific Expeditions.

Cantrell says, “As vice president of AAPS, I am committed to strengthening collaboration between commercial and academic paleontology and ensuring that the contributions of commercial businesses are clearly understood, valued, and supported. Commercial paleontology is not a peripheral part of the field; it is one of its driving forces, and essential to its future.

“My work is focused on reshaping the narrative around commercial paleontology and reinforcing its essential role in advancing science. Having transitioned from an academic position at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science into my own commercial paleontology company, I bring a perspective grounded in both worlds, and a clear understanding of how much stronger we are when we work together.”

Serving as the new board secretary is Brook Ricard, founder of Fossil Lab Innovations and an innovator in fossil and mineral preparation tools. Tom Suazo, co-owner of Badlands Scientific Expeditions, continues in his role as board treasurer.

An exciting addition to the Board of Directors as a member at large is eminent paleontologist Neal Larson, owner of Larson Paleontology Unlimited, where he works with museums, collectors, professionals and institutions worldwide. Larson is one of the founders of AAPS and stepped up to fill the vacant board seat resulting from the aforementioned leadership changes.

Board president Notkin notes, "In their previous positions, my officers helped bring about major innovation and modernization within the Association. In our new roles, the goal is clear: creating a respected, relevant, effective, professional AAPS that actively and measurably benefits the science of paleontology."

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About AAPS: The Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) was organized in 1978 to create an association of professional fossil dealers, collectors, enthusiasts, and academic paleontologists. Its purpose is to promote ethical collecting practices and cooperative liaisons with researchers, instructors, curators and exhibit managers in the paleontological academic and museum community. For more information, visit https://www.aaps.net.

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