NEXA and AT&T Deliver Rugged Device Innovation with Sonim’s XP Pro Thermal for Handheld Thermal Imaging

Sonim XP Pro Thermal now in the United States at AT&T and FirstNet

Sonim XP Pro Thermal - first and only carrier-certified smartphone with integrated thermal imaging available in North America

With the XP Pro Thermal, you replace bulky standalone devices with an all-in-one solution that is compact, cost-effective, and ready to go wherever the job takes you.” — Robert Morcos

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA, a leader in Android for the enterprise, today announced that the Sonim XP Pro Thermal 5G smartphone, the latest addition to its flagship XP Pro series, is now available exclusively with AT&T and for public safety on FirstNet , Built with AT&T. This professional rugged solution blends 5G connectivity, integrated thermal imaging, and exceptional durability into a sleek design that empowers emergency professionals to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently, no matter the challenge or environment.“There is no more critical use case for wireless connectivity than with today’s first responders,” said Robert Morcos, CEO at NEXA. “We’re thrilled to work with AT&T as the XP Pro Thermal is the ideal addition to the service’s device portfolio. With the XP Pro Thermal, you replace bulky standalone devices with an all-in-one solution that is compact, cost-effective, and ready to go wherever the job takes you.”Professional-Grade Imaging Meets 5G PerformanceThe XP Pro Thermal raises the bar with FLIR Lepton3.5 thermal imaging powered by the Snapdragon7 Gen 3 chipset. This combination enables capturing, analyzing, sharing, and live-streaming thermal data over 5G networks for real-time decision-making. When paired with AT&T’s Push-to-Talk over Cellular options, the Thermal becomes an even more powerful communication tool. Enhanced with Teledyne FLIR’s MSXtechnology, the thermal imaging system overlays visible-light details on heat maps for exceptional context.“We are dedicated to working with manufacturers like NEXA to deliver a device that truly redefines what it means to be a business-grade mobile tool,” said Nazanin Hoglund, Assistant Vice President of Mobility Devices and Converged Products, AT&T Business. “By pairing AT&T’s powerful 5G network with the integrated thermal imaging of the XP Pro Thermal, we’re providing our enterprise and public safety customers with a rugged, high-performance device that replaces multiple bulky tools . This is about more than just connectivity; it’s about providing actionable data and enhanced situational awareness to workers in the most demanding environments.”Built to EndureThe XP Pro Thermal combines a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with fast-charge and wireless charging to keep professionals ready all day long. Designed to Sonim Rugged Performance Standards™ (RPS), it withstands water, dust, shocks, and extreme temperatures. The slim, ergonomic design, GorillaGlass Victus II-protected 6.58” FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (expandable memory up to 1TB sold separately), and Android 14 make it a versatile, tough solution for everyday use.Built for Professionals in Demanding IndustriesThe XP Pro Thermal is designed to meet the needs of those working in the world’s demanding roles, combining thermal imaging with durability and the ability to be easily disinfected, with use cases that include:• Electrical Maintenance – Detect overheating or potential fire hazards for preventative action.• HVAC and Plumbing – Pinpoint insulation gaps for increased energy efficiency, locate leaks or blockages behind walls without invasive damage.• Inspection and Safety – Identify risks in low-light or hazardous environments with ease.• Energy and Utilities – Detect faulty transformers, overloaded circuits, or connections; monitor pipelines for leaks, which helps to improve the safety and efficiency of field workers.• Automotive – Quick detection of heat-related issues in engines.• Construction and Home Improvement – Detecting insulation issues, air leaks, or water damage.• Pest and rodent control – Identify the exact location of nests and minimize invasive damage to remove them.• Public safety and first responders – Provide situational awareness with a cost-effective, all-in-one tool.• Agriculture – Easily monitor livestock health, detect crop stress, and pests.Preloaded with the Sonim IRIS software app—which contains MyFLIR Pro—and is fully compatible with FLIR Thermal Studio, the device streamlines workflows by enabling users to analyze thermal data on-site, share findings instantly, or generate professional-grade reports.“Thermal imaging has long proven its value in public safety and enterprise applications, but access and affordability have remained barriers for many. NEXA, FirstNet, and Teledyne FLIR are helping to change that by bringing advanced thermal technology to the people who need it most, at a scale never before seen in America,” said Dan Jarvis, senior director of sales, Teledyne FLIR OEM. “The Thermal by FLIR Sonim XP Pro Thermal smartphone delivers an exceptional balance of performance, durability, and affordability, now paired with unmatched network reliability. For millions of first responders, public safety professionals, and prosumers, this means greater efficiency, greater confidence, and ultimately the ability to save more lives. We’re proud to help enable those who serve our communities every day.”About FirstNet, Built with AT&TSince the XP Pro Thermal is FirstNet Ready, first responders will have truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption – helping them save lives and protect their communities no matter the emergency.With nearly 3 million square miles of coverage, FirstNet is the only nationwide broadband network built with and for public safety. Created to address the communications challenges on 9/11, FirstNet helps ensure public safety professionals can stay connected when it matters the most.Key Features at a Glance• Thermal Imaging – Integrated FLIR Lepton 3.5 with MSX for enhanced visuals.• 5G Connectivity – Powered by Snapdragon7 Gen 3 for fast sharing and live-streaming.• Long-Lasting Power – Robust 5000 mAh battery with advanced charging options for all-day use.• Ultra Durability – Military-grade certifications, IP-rated protection, Sonim Rugged Performance standards, and GorillaGlass Victus II• SonimWare software support – Comprehensive suite of professional-grade software tools for device management, application deployment, and seamless integration into enterprise workflows.• Flexible Platform – SDK-enabled Sonim IRIS software for custom app development.AvailabilityThe Sonim XP Pro Thermal is available now exclusively through AT&T. For more information about the device, visit att.com/xpthermalpro.1 Req’s compatible plan & device. Coverage not available everywhere. Learn more at att.com/5Gforyou.About NEXANEXA (formerly Social Mobile) is a global innovator in enterprise mobility, specializing in purpose-built, private-label solutions that empower organizations to work smarter and scale faster. As a validated Google Android Enterprise Gold Partner, NEXA provides a comprehensive ecosystem of custom handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices designed in the USA and engineered for mission-critical reliability. With over 15 million devices deployed across more than 50 countries, NEXA handles every stage of the mobility lifecycle—from custom hardware design and global supply chain management to enterprise mobility management (EMM) via its proprietary Mambo platform. Serving industries such as healthcare, transportation, retail, and defense, NEXA is dedicated to delivering secure, scalable, and long-term mobile infrastructure for the world’s leading enterprises.To learn more, visit www.nexamobility.com or follow NEXA on LinkedIn.Sonim is a registered trademark of PaceCar Acquisition, LLC.Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.FLIR and MSX are registered trademarks of Teledyne FLIR, LLC.FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140 plus years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Sonim XP Pro Thermal

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