Northern Nevada's Future of Connectivity Begins as Sky Fiber Breaks Ground on Major Fiber Expansion

Sky Fiber on location in Silver Springs, NV Sky Fiber crews deploy underground fiber infrastructure in Northern Nevada, expanding access to high-speed connectivity.

Sky Fibers next-generation fiber network brings faster, more reliable internet to underserved areas, supporting regional growth and opportunity.

We live and work here too. We know how important internet is for everyday life in Northern Nevada, and we’ve always believed that where you live shouldn’t determine the quality of your connection.” — Garry Gomes, CEO of Sky Fiber

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sky Fiber Internet , a Northern Nevada-based provider with over 20 years of service, will mark the start of a major fiber infrastructure expansion in Silver Springs and Stagecoach with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 10, 2026.Backed by funding from the Capital Projects Fund (CPF) and State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) as part of Nevada’s High Speed Nevada (HSNV) Phase III initiative , this project represents a meaningful investment in the future of connectivity for rural Nevada communities.As part of Sky Fiber’s broader regional expansion, the company is actively deploying over 525 miles of new fiber infrastructure across Northern Nevada, significantly expanding access to high-speed connectivity while laying the groundwork for long-term digital growth.The expansion will bring high-speed, reliable fiber internet to areas historically overlooked by large providers, supporting local businesses, students, families, and long-term regional growth.“This is a meaningful moment not just for our company, but for the communities we’ve been a part of for over two decades,” said Garry Gomes, CEO of Sky Fiber. “We live and work here too. We know how important reliable internet is for everyday life in Northern Nevada, and we’ve always believed that where you live shouldn’t determine the quality of your connection.”Founded in Northern Nevada more than 20 years ago, Sky Fiber Internet has grown from a small local provider into a trusted part of the region’s communications infrastructure. Built on a foundation of local support, dependable service, and a commitment to doing right by the communities it serves, the company is now helping lead the deployment of next- generation broadband across the state.This expansion is designed with the future in mind. Sky Fiber is building a scalable, future-proof network capable of supporting the rapidly increasing demands of modern connectivity, from residential and business use to enterprise-level infrastructure.“Access to high-speed internet is essential for Nevada’s future,” said Britta Appel, Director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology (OSIT) . “Connecting Nevadans to reliable, high-speed internet remains a top priority for the Governor and OSIT will continue working to bring critical infrastructure to communities that need it most.”The new fiber network will deliver significantly improved speeds, performance, and reliability for residents and businesses throughout the region. As the network expands, additional homes and businesses in surrounding areas may also have the opportunity to connect, further extending access to dependable high-speed internet.The groundbreaking event will bring together representatives from OSIT, local elected officials, the Silver Springs Chamber of Commerce, and community members, reflecting the collaborative, community-driven effort behind this project.Sky Fiber continues to expand its fiber footprint across Northern Nevada, with additional projects planned in Yerington, Smith Valley, Eureka, Washoe Valley, Reno, and surrounding areas as part of its long-term commitment to the region.Sky Fiber continues to expand its fiber footprint across Northern Nevada, with additional projects planned in Yerington, Smith Valley, Eureka, Washoe Valley, Reno, and surrounding areas as part of its long-term commitment to the region.Event Details: Date: April 10, 2026Time: 10:00 AMLocation: 3280 US-50, Silver Springs, NV 89429About Sky Fiber InternetSky Fiber Internet is a Northern Nevada-based telecommunications provider that has been delivering reliable connectivity solutions for over 20 years. The company specializes in high-capacity fiber infrastructure and advanced internet technologies serving residential, business, and enterprise customers. With deep roots in the region and a strong commitment to the communities it serves, Sky Fiber is actively building the next generation of broadband infrastructure across Northern Nevada, delivering scalable, future-ready networks designed to support both community connectivity and the evolving needs of data centers and hyperscale infrastructure.

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