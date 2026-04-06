Religion and Science Explores Scientific Evidence for the Soul, Karma, and Afterlife

Religion and Science by Jargal Dorj

Jargal Dorj explores intersection of spirituality and science using set theory, optimal control theory, quantum physics to examine consciousness beyond death.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Religion and Science: Scientific Evidence for the Existence of the Soul, Karma, and Afterlife offers readers a bold and thought-provoking exploration of one of humanity’s oldest questions: what happens after death? In this new book, Jargal Dorj brings together religious traditions and scientific inquiry to examine the possible existence of the soul, karma, and life beyond the physical body. At a time when interest in consciousness, metaphysics, and the limits of science continues to grow, the book enters the conversation with an ambitious and original perspective.

Across centuries and cultures, religions have taught that although the body dies, the soul continues. Some traditions describe a final judgment that leads to heaven or hell, while others present reincarnation as the soul’s return in new forms according to karma and consciousness. Dorj revisits these long-standing beliefs and asks whether modern science can do more than observe the physical universe. He challenges readers to consider whether science can also help explain the unseen dimensions of human existence.

What sets this book apart is its effort to approach spiritual concepts through formal scientific methods. Dorj draws on set theory, the optimal control theory branch of mathematics, and quantum physics to present a structured case for the existence of souls, karma, and the afterlife. Rather than treating religion and science as opposing forces, he positions them as two paths that may converge in the search for truth.

The inspiration behind the book is rooted in a desire to address questions that many people have carried throughout their lives but rarely see explored in a unified way. Dorj seeks to offer a framework that respects religious belief while inviting analytical thought. His work speaks to readers who want to examine spiritual ideas with intellectual rigor, curiosity, and openness.

Religion and Science is written for readers interested in religion, philosophy, science, and the study of consciousness. It may appeal to those who have long believed in the soul, as well as those who remain skeptical but are willing to engage with new arguments and interpretations. By connecting faith-based ideas with scientific reasoning, the book encourages meaningful reflection on life, morality, and what may endure beyond death.

Jargal Dorj is an author whose work reflects a deep engagement with both spiritual traditions and scientific thought. Through this book, he contributes to an evolving dialogue about the relationship between belief, reason, and the mysteries of human existence.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/00gRrHHs

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.