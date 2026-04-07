Miracles for Kids Mobilizes Community to Pack and Deliver 424 Spring Baskets for Families with Critically-ill Children

Over 100 volunteers came together to assemble & deliver baskets including John Sanchez, President and CEO of Takeya USA, and his wife Ruthie, who generously donated more than 1,000 Takeya insulated water bottles. The Spring Basket of Miracles was filled with household necessities, fresh produce, cleaning supplies, and thoughtful seasonal gifts for children and their families, each accompanied by handwritten messages of encouragement. The Remuses were one of 420+ families that received the Spring Basket of Miracles, an essential care package delivered to families facing the financial and emotional strain of caring for a critically-ill child.

The annual ‘Spring Basket of Miracles’ program united individuals, groups and companies to come together to make a difference

The Spring Basket of Miracles program is about more than providing essentials, it’s about showing families they are supported, seen, and not alone during one of the most difficult times in their lives” — Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracles for Kids brought together the Southern California community for its annual Spring Basket of Miracles, bringing together more than 100 volunteers to assemble and deliver essential care packages to families facing the financial and emotional strain of caring for a critically-ill child. The large-scale effort resulted in 424 baskets filled with household necessities, fresh produce, holiday Easter eggs, cleaning supplies, and thoughtful seasonal gifts for children and their families, each accompanied by handwritten messages of encouragement.“When a child is battling a life-threatening illness, even the most basic daily needs can quickly become overwhelming,” said Autumn Strier , Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “The Spring Basket of Miracles program is about more than providing essentials, it’s about showing families they are supported, seen, and not alone during one of the most difficult times in their lives.”Of the total baskets assembled, 124 were personally delivered by volunteers directly to Miracles for Kids families. The Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) Six Points for Kids hand delivered 94 baskets in Orange County, while other volunteers hand delivered 30 in Los Angeles County - bringing not only vital supplies, but also moments of connection and compassion. An additional 300 baskets were shipped to families across Southern California, expanding the reach and ensuring hundreds of households received much-needed support.The initiative is part of Miracles for Kids’ Boost Program , which provides ongoing assistance with basic needs to help stabilize families so parents can focus on their child’s care and recovery. Four times a year, Miracles for Kids delivers food, household supplies, toys, and essential items to support their families. Individuals, groups, and companies from across the community come together to volunteer and donate goods during the Spring, Back-to-School, Thanksgiving, and Holiday seasons, ensuring families receive consistent care and relief throughout the year.This year’s Spring Basket of Miracles was made possible through the generosity of dedicated sponsors including Ecos, Hidden Villa, Houdini, Perricone & Natalie’s, Ingardia Brothers Produce, and Takeya. Special thanks to John Sanchez, President and CEO of Takeya USA, and his wife Ruthie, who not only donated more than 1,000 insulated water bottles but also personally joined as volunteers to assemble baskets.Miracles for Kids recognizes the many organizations that contributed their time and resources to make this event possible. Corporate partners included Fortis, Campos EPC, Irvine Company, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and Old Navy. Student groups from Cerritos High School, Corona del Mar High School, Dana Hills High School, Foothill High School, Lakeside Middle School, Mission Viejo High School, Portola High School, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and University High School played an active role in assembling baskets and spreading encouragement. Service organizations including High School Youth Action Team, Lion’s Heart, Middle School Youth Action Team, National Charity League (NCL) chapters - Capo Coast, Laguna Beach, Orange/Villa Park, North Tustin, Saddleback - and National League of Young Men (NLYM) chapters in Tustin and Yorba Linda further amplified the impact through volunteerism and community support.The Spring Basket of Miracles remains one of the organization’s most meaningful annual initiatives, designed to alleviate the everyday burdens families face while navigating a child’s medical journey. By addressing essential needs, Miracles for Kids helps prevent financial hardship and creates stability, allowing families to focus on what matters most…the health and well-being of their child.ABOUT MIRACLES FOR KIDS: Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. With programs launching in 2004 and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for 22 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. In 2024, 84.2 cents of every dollar collected was spent on programs that directly benefit the families they serve. Based in Orange County, California, Miracles for Kids currently serves families in treatment throughout California and beyond, including CHOC Children’s, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, By the Bay Health, City of Hope, Loma Linda University Hospital, Dallas and Phoenix Children’s Hospitals. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how you can make a difference and get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.

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