Beauty School Open House in Iowa: La’ James Hosts Spring Break Week Events for Future Beauty Professionals

Spring Break Week

La’ James International College (LJIC) is inviting prospective students and families to attend its upcoming Spring Break Week.

IA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Beauty School Open House in Iowa: La’ James International College Hosts Spring Break Week Events for Future Beauty ProfessionalsIowa, USA – La’ James International College (LJIC) is inviting prospective students and families to attend its upcoming Spring Break Week, a multi-day event designed to answer the question many aspiring professionals are asking: Where can I learn more about a beauty school near me?Taking place April 27 through May 2, this week-long initiative features a series of immersive, in-person experiences – including a Beauty School Open House, an Industry Career Fair, FAFSA Help Night, and personalized campus visits.Full details and registration information can be found here. Cosmetology School Event Near You—Designed for Career ExplorationSpring Break Week at LJIC provides direct access to real classrooms, instructors, and career pathways in the beauty and wellness industry.Attendees can explore programs in:CosmetologyEstheticsNail TechnologyEach event is structured to provide hands-on insight into daily training, licensure requirements, and long-term career opportunities.Guests will be able to attend an open house in any of our Iowa campuses:Des MoinesCedar FallsCedar RapidsDavenportFort DodgeBeauty School Open House in IowaTuesday, April 28 – Thursday, April 30 | 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.As part of Spring Break Week, LJIC will host a beauty school open house, giving prospective students an inside look at campus life.During the Open House, visitors can:-Tour classrooms and student clinic areas-Observe live instruction and hands-on training-Meet instructors and current students-Learn about program structure and career outcomes-Ask questions about licensing and job placementFor those evaluating beauty schools, this open house provides a transparent, real-world view of what training and student life actually look like.Industry Career Fair: Real Opportunities, Real ConnectionsThursday, April 30 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.This event connects attendees with salon owners, spa managers, and hiring professionals, offering valuable insight for anyone researching a cosmetology school event that goes beyond the classroom.Participants will have the opportunity to:Network with local employersUnderstand hiring expectationsExplore career paths in salons, spas, and medical aestheticsLearn about compensation and advancement opportunitiesFAFSA Help Night: Support for Funding Your EducationThursday, April 30 | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Understanding how to pay for school is a critical step. LJIC’s FAFSA Help Night provides one-on-one assistance to help students and families navigate financial aid with clarity and confidence.One-on-One Meet & Greets: A Personalized ApproachApril 27 – May 2 | By AppointmentFor those who prefer a more individualized experience, LJIC offers private Meet & Greet sessions.These appointments allow prospective students to:Connect directly with career plannersReceive tailored program recommendationsDiscuss personal goals and scheduling needsGet detailed answers in a focused settingWhy Attend a Cosmetology School Event?Spring Break Week is designed to help attendees move from curiosity to clarity. Instead of relying solely on online research, visitors can experience firsthand:What daily training looks likeHow education translates into employmentWhat support systems are availableHow to begin the enrollment processThis event delivers both information and real-world exposure in one place.About La’ James International CollegeLa’ James International College is a recognized leader in beauty and wellness education, offering hands-on training in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology. With a strong focus on career readiness and industry alignment, LJIC equips students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.Media Contact:Jessica HoweLa’ James International College(515) 278-2208jhowe@ljic.eduWebsite: https://ljic.edu/

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