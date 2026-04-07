Chicago Hotel Collection Names Deja Rêve as Resident DJ Across Flagship Venues — Midnight Noir & Ambassador Gold Coast

Deja Rêve

Chicago Hotel Collection expands nightlife programming with Deja Rêve residency at Midnight Noir and Ambassador Gold Coast.

This is about building a portfolio of experiences that drive both revenue and cultural relevance...This is how we create differentiation and win in this market.” — Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management, Chicago Hotel Collection

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago Hotel Collection proudly announces Deja Rêve (Deux Saints) as its newest Resident DJ across multiple flagship venues, including Midnight Noir, located 29 stories above the Magnificent Mile, and the iconic Ambassador Hotel Gold Coast, where he will perform in both the Ambassador Room and Library Lounge Club.

This strategic residency reflects Chicago Hotel Collection’s continued expansion into experience-driven nightlife programming, blending high-energy rooftop experiences with timeless, iconic entertainment spaces.

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Global Sounds Collide with Chicago’s Iconic Venues

Deja Rêve — DJ, producer, and founder of Two-22 Talent — continues to shape Chicago’s electronic music scene by seamlessly blending global sounds with the city’s most distinctive and vibrant venues.

With a career spanning over a decade, Deja Rêve has shared stages with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meduza, James Hype, Travis Scott, Zedd, Future, Snoop Dogg, Benny Benassi, and Dillon Francis, among many others. As the driving force behind Two-22 Talent, he oversees entertainment and talent buying for several of Chicago’s most influential venues, playing a pivotal role in curating experiences that define the city’s nightlife and cultural landscape.

His influence extends far beyond the DJ booth. Deja Rêve’s work has earned support from globally recognized artists including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Don Diablo, and Duke Dumont, further establishing his growing presence on the international stage.

Now, he brings fresh energy through DEUX SAINTS, his DJ duo formed with longtime collaborator Loken — delivering a sound that bridges global production with high-energy crowd engagement.

From intimate club environments to large-scale festival moments, Deja Rêve has positioned himself as a key tastemaker in Chicago’s evolving music scene, consistently connecting world-class talent with premier venues across the city.

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A Dual-Venue Residency Designed to Dominate Distinct Experiences

At Midnight Noir, Deja Rêve will headline Chicago’s tallest hotel sky deck and lounge — delivering high-energy, fashion-forward house music in a fully immersive rooftop setting.

At the Ambassador Hotel Gold Coast, he will bring a more curated, elevated sound to two of Chicago’s most iconic spaces:

• The Ambassador Room — a legendary venue rooted in Chicago’s entertainment history

• Library Lounge Club — an intimate, upscale nightlife experience centered around music, cocktails, and ambiance

Together, the residency establishes a multi-venue platform that targets both high-energy nightlife demand and refined, experiential audiences.

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A Strategic Expansion of Experiential Nightlife

“This is about building a portfolio of experiences that drive both revenue and cultural relevance,” said Brandon Falor, Vice President of Asset Management, Chicago Hotel Collection. “By positioning Deja Rêve across Midnight Noir and the Ambassador, we are activating two completely different but complementary environments — one modern and high-energy, the other timeless and sophisticated. This is how we create differentiation and win in this market.”

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The Midnight Noir Experience

Located on the 29th floor of the Chicago Hotel Collection Magnificent Mile, Midnight Noir offers:

• Chicago’s tallest hotel rooftop lounge with panoramic skyline views

• Live DJ programming every Friday and Saturday night

• Fashion-forward aesthetic with curated runway visuals

• Full-service cocktail and dining experience

• A high-energy mix of locals, influencers, and travelers

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The Ambassador Hotel Gold Coast Experience

At the historic Ambassador Hotel, Deja Rêve’s residency enhances two signature venues:

• The Ambassador Room — a grand, iconic space reimagined for modern entertainment

• Library Lounge Club — an intimate, upscale nightlife concept blending music and elevated service

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Residency Programming

Deja Rêve will perform regularly across both properties, anchoring Chicago Hotel Collection’s core nightlife programming:

• Midnight Noir | Fridays & Saturdays | 8:00 PM – 1:30 AM

• Ambassador Hotel Gold Coast | Select nights, special events, and curated programming

The residency will be supported by a comprehensive marketing strategy including influencer activations, digital campaigns, and event-driven promotions.

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About Chicago Hotel Collection

Chicago Hotel Collection is a rapidly growing independent hotel brand redefining hospitality through experience-driven programming, premium amenities, and innovative food & beverage concepts across its portfolio of downtown Chicago properties.

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