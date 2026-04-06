AG Rayfield Asks Court to Schedule Hearing to Hold Portland Scrapyard Owner in Contempt for Repeated Environmental Violations

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced that the Oregon Department of Justice has filed a motion asking a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge to schedule a contempt hearing for Moyata “Mo” Anotta, President of NW Metals Inc. in Portland, on behalf of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The motion alleges Anotta violated a 2021 permanent court injunction requiring the company to comply with Oregon environmental law.

“Mr. Anotta has already watched a fire at one of his scrapyards send toxic smoke over a residential neighborhood and force more than 145 of his neighbors from their homes,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “A court ordered him to follow the law and he didn’t. The people living near his operation deserve clean air, clean water, and a neighbor who follows the rules — and we are going to use every tool available to make sure that happens.”

“Businesses that repeatedly violate our environmental safety and air quality standards put Oregon communities at risk, and when a court orders compliance, that order must be taken seriously,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “The history of violations tied to NW Metals — including the 2018 fire that forced families from their homes — is exactly why accountability matters. I applaud Attorney General Rayfield’s work to enforce the law and protect the health and safety of the people living near any site operated by this disreputable owner.”

In 2021, the State of Oregon and NW Metals Inc. entered into a stipulated permanent injunction requiring the company to comply with Oregon’s air quality, solid waste and water quality laws — and prohibiting it from operating a metal shredder without a valid air permit from the DEQ.

The injunction followed years of enforcement actions against NW Metals, including a DEQ civil penalty and order following a 2018 five-alarm fire at the company’s former Cully neighborhood scrapyard that sent toxic smoke billowing over a residential area and forced the evacuation of more than 145 nearby residents.

Despite that court order, ODOJ alleges that Anotta has continued to operate in violation of the injunction. The state alleges NW Metals has operated without required air quality, solid waste, and stormwater permits at its current location on N Commercial Avenue in Portland, where it has operated since 2024. The state also alleges that NW Metals illegally disposed of solid waste at its former location on N Columbia Boulevard in Portland without a solid waste permit.

Specifically, the state alleges that NW Metals has:

Operated a metal shredder without a valid DEQ air permit

Operated an unpermitted waste disposal site

Stored waste tires, inoperable vehicles and vehicle parts, and other solid waste materials at a location not permitted to receive solid waste

Unlawfully discharged stormwater from its operations to Portland’s stormwater system without a required stormwater permit

On Nov. 4, 2025, DEQ issued a $357,461 civil penalty and order to comply » to NW Metals for these alleged violations. NW Metals has requested a contested case hearing regarding that order.

Monday’s filing asked the court to schedule a contempt hearing at a later date – which has been set for April 29, 2026. If the court finds him in contempt, the state may seek monetary penalties, attorney fees, and court-ordered supervision of the facility.