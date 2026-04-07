Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace Introduces SEAM™ System for Workforce and Organizational Decision-Making

A structured decision-making system for complex environments, with SEAM™ Snapshot as the entry point

WASHINGTON, D.C. METROPOLITAN AREA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence and rapid technological change reshape education and the workforce, organizations face a growing challenge: how to make structured, effective decisions in environments with more options, less clarity, and increasing uncertainty.This challenge affects how organizations align talent, adapt to change, and make decisions at scale.Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace, Founder of Windrose Vision, is introducing SEAM™ (Snapshot, Envision, Act, Measure)—a structured decision-making system designed to help organizations navigate complex workforce and career decisions more deliberately in rapidly changing, AI-driven environments.SEAM™ provides a structured system for understanding how decisions are made across individuals, teams, and organizational contexts, enabling organizations to test possible directions, take action, and adapt over time.Rather than focusing on selecting a single path, the system builds the capability to navigate decisions as conditions evolve.The entry point is SEAM™ Snapshot , a career-orientation diagnostic that helps individuals understand how they currently approach decisions within their careers.It also provides organizations with a structured starting point for working with decision-making across their workforce.Through a combination of self-ratings across 10 future-ready skills and targeted reflection, SEAM™ Snapshot generates a SEAM™ Career Profile, providing insight into how individuals approach decisions today—including their strengths, patterns, and areas for development.Unlike traditional assessments, SEAM™ Snapshot does not prescribe career paths. Instead, it reveals how individuals operate, forming the foundation for structured experimentation and more informed decision-making.“Careers today no longer come with a clear path—they require navigation,” said Dr. Wallace. “SEAM™ helps organizations and the individuals within them move from reacting to opportunities to navigating decisions with structure.”SEAM™ is designed to be applied across real-world environments and multiple delivery formats, including facilitated programs and AI-supported environments, depending on the context and implementation needs.This approach reflects a shift in how workforce and career development is delivered: from providing information to building decision capability. For organizations, this changes how workforce development is delivered and scaled.Rather than leaving individuals to interpret opportunities on their own in a rapidly changing AI-driven environment, SEAM™ introduces a structured approach to decision-making—one that helps individuals make choices that are both personally meaningful and informed by organizational priorities.As a result, organizations are able to move beyond providing guidance alone and instead develop a workforce capable of navigating continuous change, adapting to evolving roles, and making decisions that support broader strategic goals in an AI-transformed landscape.SEAM™ is designed for use across multiple organizational contexts:• Workforce development programs• Coaching and career advisory services• HR and talent development initiatives• Education and college readiness programsSEAM™ Snapshot is currently available for individual, self-directed use as an entry point to the system through the Conectado AI Opportunity Backpack:Organizations, institutions, and workforce leaders interested in applying SEAM™ within their programs can contact Windrose Vision to explore implementation and partnership opportunities.About SEAM™SEAM™ (Snapshot, Envision, Act, Measure) is a structured decision-making system created by Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace. It helps organizations and the individuals within them navigate complex decisions in rapidly changing environments.Originally developed to support organizational performance and transformation, SEAM™ has been extended to workforce and career contexts. In these contexts, individuals must make decisions under increasing uncertainty driven by technological change.The system supports reflection, experimentation, action, and measurement, enabling more deliberate decision-making at both the individual and organizational levels.About Windrose VisionWindrose Vision is a strategy and research consulting firm focused on organizational performance, workforce development, and the future of work. Founded by Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace, the firm develops structured systems and advisory approaches that help organizations, institutions, and government agencies operate effectively in complex, evolving environments.

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