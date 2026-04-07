Acclaim Autism is Expanding Autism Care in West Chester, PA

Acclaim Autism West Chester New Center Acclaim Autism West Chester Private Rooms Acclaim Autism By Acclaim Behavioral Health

Expanding access to high-quality ABA therapy for families in the West Chester community

We have seen what high-quality ABA can do for our clients... We are excited to expand to a larger space that will allow us to continue to offer services to more families!” — Marilyn De Mers, BCBA: Managing Director for Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Autism is proud to announce that it will be opening a new center in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Acclaim Autism is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). According to the CDC, 1 in 31 children have autism, and its prevalence in young kids has been growing over the years. Autism affects all children, no matter their race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Which is why it is imperative to ensure accessible care for individuals with autism.

History of Acclaim Autism:

For many years, the company has been operating its center in N Franklin St. This center has been home to different services such as center-based therapy, social skills groups, and an early childhood program. The center has also established Acclaim Autism’s footprint in the community, schools, and daycares it partners with. As the need for autism therapy services grew, the company sought a bigger location in order to provide its services to even more families in the West Chester region.

“​​As a team, we have seen what high-quality ABA can do for our clients and are grateful for the opportunity to work with such amazing families. We are excited to expand to a larger space that will allow us to continue to offer services to more families! This space was very thoughtfully designed with our clients in mind, and we can't wait to share it with everyone.”

Marilyn De Mers, BCBA

Managing Director for Pennsylvania

Acclaim Autism’s New Center:

Acclaim Autism’s new center is located at 839 Lincoln Avenue and features an expansive space to deliver ABA therapy to even more children and adolescents. The new center has individual therapy rooms and play areas that would be ideal for clients to develop skills in communication, socialization, learning, and behavior regulation. One key feature of the new center is its outdoor space for more areas for playing and developing gross motor skills. The new center will be essential in providing personalized autism care to even more children and adolescents in the area.

This new center is a testament to the company’s mission to provide families with the right tools to support their children with autism. Join Acclaim Autism’s waitlist here to get started as soon as possible, especially with the summer months approaching. For more information about Acclaim Autism and its new ABA therapy center, please visit www.acclaimautism.com, call 888-805-8206, or email info@acclaimautism.com.

About Acclaim Autism:

Acclaim Autism, a certified B Corporation, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and aims to improve the lives of families and children affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The organization provides personalized autism care for children in various regions in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Southern California.

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