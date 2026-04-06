Tide Craft Boats Announces OEM Partnership with Dometic, Expanding Premium Systems Integration Across Its Lineup

Custom Pink Catalina 13 featuring a Dometic Contols

Tide Craft Boats partners with Dometic, integrating premium throttle systems across all models to enhance control, reliability, and overall helm experience.

Partnering with Dometic allows us to offer our customers proven, industry-leading systems with a name that elevate the overall ownership experience.” — Mitch Fuller, VP of Production and Technical Director

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats is proud to announce a new OEM partnership with Dometic, a global leader in marine systems and equipment. This collaboration further strengthens Tide Craft’s commitment to integrating trusted, name-brand components across its lineup of premium inflatable boats.As part of this partnership, Tide Craft will begin integrating Dometic throttle systems across all models, delivering enhanced control, reliability, and a refined helm experience. Known for innovation and durability, Dometic products are widely respected throughout the marine industry, making them a natural fit for Tide Craft’s high standards of quality and design “Tide Craft is focused on building boats that deliver both performance and long-term dependability,” said Mitch Fuller, VP of Production and Technical Director and “Partnering with Dometic allows us to offer our customers proven, industry-leading systems with a name that elevate the overall ownership experience.”The integration of Dometic components reinforces Tide Craft’s commitment to modern functionality, clean design, and dependable performance across its lineup. Paired with Tide Craft’s in-house design, manufacturing, and rigging, this partnership ensures every boat is built with precision and attention to detail.As Tide Craft continues to grow, strategic OEM relationships like this reinforce the company’s position as an emerging leader in the premium inflatable and tender market—delivering luxury-level craftsmanship without the traditional markup.For more information about Tide Craft Boats and its full lineup, visit www.tidecraftboats.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.