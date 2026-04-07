New Mexico Greenlights Bridger Photonics Aerial Monitoring as Alternative to Required LDAR Surveys

Bridger Photonics' patented methane detecting sensor.

Simplifying compliance and operational decision-making with accessible, high-resolution methane data

It replaces a patchwork of survey methods with a single, proven solution—streamlining compliance, reducing complexity, and delivering a more complete picture of emissions.” — Joel Baller, COO

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridger Photonics (Bridger) announced today that operators in New Mexico can now replace required ground-based leak detection surveys with aerial monitoring using Bridger’s Gas Mapping LiDAR (GML) technology. This approval unlocks more efficient, broader emissions monitoring for operators while meeting regulatory requirements.The approval allows oil and gas operators in eight New Mexico counties to use Bridger’s GML in place of required optical gas imaging (OGI) and EPA Method 21 surveys required under the state’s Ozone Precursor Rule. Operators can opt in immediately with a simple written notification to NMED at least 15 days prior to their first monitoring event. No individual application is required.“This approval gives operators a clear, state-approved path to modernize their methane management programs,” said Joel Baller, COO of Bridger Photonics. “It replaces a patchwork of survey methods with a single, proven solution—streamlining compliance, reducing complexity, and delivering a more complete picture of emissions.”Under the approved plan, Bridger’s aerial monitoring replaces required survey events on a one-for-one basis and, for some sites, at a reduced frequency. The program aligns with Bridger’s EPA-approved monitoring structure, allowing operators to consolidate voluntary, federal, and New Mexico LDAR requirements into a single program. Designed to support regulatory reporting and long-term scalability, Bridger’s Alternative Equipment Leak Monitoring plan (AELMP) reduces redundant survey events and minimizes operational complexity while maintaining regulatory rigor.The approval applies to operations in Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan, and Valencia counties. Operators can begin using the approved program immediately by notifying NMED in writing.Operators looking to use Bridger for compliance surveys can reach out to the company directly to learn more. About Bridger PhotonicsBridger Photonics is the leader in methane emissions data, providing operators with trusted, actionable emissions intelligence at scale. Using its patented Gas Mapping LiDAR (GML) technology, Bridger delivers high-resolution, facility-wide data that pinpoints emission sources and quantifies their impact across entire asset footprints. This intelligence supports regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and more informed decision-making across complex operations.

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