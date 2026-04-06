Governor Stein Spotlights North Carolina’s Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing at Siemens Mobility Inc. Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Raleigh, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Siemens Mobility Inc. at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new passenger rail manufacturing center in Lexington. The new facility, announced in 2023, will create 506 jobs in Davidson County.

“North Carolina is a hub for innovation and a leader in advanced manufacturing and the clean tech economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Siemens Mobility’s new facility will create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Davidson County and strengthen our state’s economy by nearly $1.6 billion over the next decade. This investment is a win for the entire State of North Carolina, and it strengthens our leadership in shaping the future of passenger rail in America.”

“Siemens Mobility’s new facility in Davidson County reflects the kind of advanced manufacturing investment that continues to take root and grow across North Carolina,” said Lee Lilley, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “With our skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and coordinated partnerships at the state and local level, North Carolina is well-positioned to support companies as they scale, innovate, and deliver for the future.”

“One of the many reasons for our investment is the momentum of NC By Train, the state’s intercity rail service,” said Transportation Secretary Johnson. “Last year marked the fourth year in a row of record ridership. To meet those demands, it is imperative to continue to work with our partners on all transportation fronts to deliver projects our communities want, need and will use.”

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of our new Lexington facility and grateful for the strong partnership with the State of North Carolina and the local community in making this milestone possible,” said Tobias Bauer, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America. “This $220 million investment reflects our long-term commitment to American manufacturing and to building the future of rail right here in North Carolina. With production now underway, this facility will create more than 500 skilled jobs, strengthen domestic supply chains, and help deliver the next generation of modern, reliable passenger rail for communities across the country.”

North Carolina is home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, with nearly 500,000 people employed in the industry. Last week, Governor Stein announced TSEA Energy, a Brazilian manufacturer of electrical grid equipment, will invest $25 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Eden, bringing 160 jobs to Rockingham County.

In February, Governor Stein celebrated the Siemens Foundation’s launch of Careers Electric™, a national initiative starting in North Carolina to expand access to high-quality electrical training and create clear pathways into well-paying, in-demand electrical careers. Through a $9.25 million investment by the Siemens Foundation, the conglomerate’s US-based philanthropic arm, Careers Electric™ plans to train 25,000 North Carolinians for jobs in the energy and infrastructure sectors within the program’s first 10 years.

Siemens Mobility’s project in North Carolina is facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee in 2023. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.6 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, as well as a capital investment of $220.2 million, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $5,636,700, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Community College System, the North Carolina Ports, the North Carolina Railroad Company, Norfolk Southern, ElectriCities of North Carolina, the City of Lexington, Davidson-Davie Community College, the Davidson County Airport Authority, Davidson County and the Davidson County Economic Development Commission.