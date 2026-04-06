Fence Empire Issues Market Advisory as Aluminum Costs and Ocean Freight Continue to Rise

Company Confirms Pricing Stability for Existing Orders While Adjusting Future Quotes Amid Global Cost Pressures

We believe transparency and stability are critical in today’s volatile supply chain environment. we remain committed to honoring confirmed orders and supporting our partners with long-term reliability” — Jason Liu, CEO of Fence Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fence Empire, a leading supplier of fencing materials in North America, today released a market advisory addressing recent increases in aluminum raw material costs and ocean freight rates, both of which are impacting the landed cost of aluminum fencing products.

Over the past several weeks, global supply chain conditions have continued to evolve, driven by rising energy prices, shifting geopolitical dynamics, and tightening logistics capacity. As a result, aluminum input costs and international freight rates have both experienced upward pressure.

According to internal supply chain assessments, the landed cost of aluminum fencing products has increased by approximately 8%.

Maintaining Stability for Existing Commitments

Despite these cost increases, Fence Empire confirmed that it will honor all pricing for previously confirmed orders that have not yet shipped, reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to pricing integrity and partnership reliability.

“Our priority has always been to support our partners with consistency and transparency,” said a company spokesperson. “Even in a rising cost environment, we believe stability on confirmed orders is essential to maintaining trust.”

Future Orders to Reflect Market Conditions

For new orders moving forward, Fence Empire indicated that pricing will be adjusted to reflect the current market environment.

The company emphasized that these adjustments are necessary to ensure:

Continued supply chain stability

Consistent product quality

Reliable fulfillment timelines

Industry Outlook and Partner Guidance

Fence Empire also encouraged its partners to take a proactive approach in response to ongoing market changes, including:

Reviewing inventory and procurement plans

Adjusting downstream pricing strategies where necessary

Planning orders in advance to mitigate further cost increases

“With continued volatility in both raw materials and freight, forward planning will be critical,” the company noted.

Commitment to Transparency and Long-Term Partnership

Fence Empire reiterated its commitment to keeping partners informed as market conditions evolve and to maintaining a resilient, transparent supply chain.

The company will continue to monitor developments closely and provide timely updates to its partners.

About Fence Empire

Fence Empire is a U.S.-based supplier specializing in Japanese cedar, aluminum, and steel fencing materials. With a vertically integrated global supply chain and a strong commitment to quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships, Fence Empire serves wholesalers, distributors, and large-scale contractors across North America.

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