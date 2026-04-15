Strategic Advisor Amber S. Hoffman to Address AI’s Seismic Shift at Louisville Marketing and AI Summit 2026

Amber S. Hoffman, AI Marketing Speaker

Former tax attorney and travel expert reveals why businesses are becoming invisible to AI-driven consumers

I’m a woman in my 50s using AI every day to decide where to eat and travel. If I’m this ingrained in AI, your business can't afford to be invisible to the tools I'm using.” — Amber S. Hoffman

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where consumers are increasingly trading traditional search engines for real-time AI discussions, strategic advisor and entrepreneur Amber S. Hoffman is set to take the stage at the Louisville Marketing and AI Educational Summit 2026. Speaking as the final expert of the day, Hoffman will address a critical gap in modern marketing: the Invisible Business epidemic.

A Career Built on Navigating Complex Systems

Hoffman’s perspective is rooted in over 20 years of navigating high-stakes systems. Before founding The FS Agency, she spent 10 years as a corporate tax attorney, translating rigid tax codes for rooms full of lawyers. She then pivoted to become a global travel blogger and digital marketing consultant, advising tourism boards and boutique hotel executives across Europe and Asia on how to capture the attention of a digital-first audience.

"If you would have asked either of those versions of me if I would be a woman my age in front of an audience talking about Artificial Intelligence, I would never have believed it," says Hoffman. "I mean, that would have been Jetsons-style, space age future stuff. But it is not. It is here, and you cannot get the genie back in the bottle."

The High-Value Invisible Consumer

As an educated woman in her 50s with disposable income—a demographic she refers to as being in the third quarter of life—Hoffman highlights that she is the ideal target for many brands. Yet, despite her demographic's buying power, she finds herself increasingly unable to spend money with local businesses because they are invisible to the AI tools she uses daily.

"I am not a tech-savvy 20-something; I am a woman of a certain age who uses ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity every single day to decide where to eat, where to travel, and what products to buy," Hoffman explains. "If I am this ingrained into AI, how many others in your target demographic are using AI right now? If that is the case, we have to figure out how to market to them, and where to market to them."

From Traditional SEO to Search Everywhere Optimization

During her session, Hoffman will break down the evolution of search—from the last two decades of traditional SEO (Search Engine Optimization) to the emerging frontiers of AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), and LLM Visibility.

She will discuss the concept of Search Everywhere Optimization, a term popularized by industry leaders like Neil Patel, to explain why brands must move beyond Google and Facebook. Hoffman will detail how Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained and how they collate data from disparate sources—including social media, reviews, and website metadata—to respond to complex user queries.

The Future of Social Media and AI Partnerships

A key highlight of the presentation will be the looming shift in social media strategy. Hoffman argues that cutesy, overly branded language is no longer enough because it cannot be easily parsed by AI. She will discuss the implications of AI companies potentially partnering directly with social channels to help feed the LLMs.

"Even if your current customers are not on TikTok, you might need to be on TikTok just in order to feed information to the channels that are training the AI," Hoffman notes.

Actionable Steps for Modern Marketers

Hoffman will conclude her talk with a roadmap of immediate actions marketers can take to drive visibility in the future, including:

- Adjusting social media captions from branded language to descriptive data.

- Updating website content to ensure it is readable by both humans and LLMs.

- Optimizing reviews across various platforms to feed the information sets AI relies upon.

Community and Chamber Involvement

As a dedicated member of the local business community, Hoffman supports the Louisville Chamber of Commerce through both of her local enterprises. Both Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder and The FS Agency are active members of the Louisville Chamber, reflecting Hoffman's commitment to local economic growth and the modernization of small business marketing.

About Amber S. Hoffman

Amber S. Hoffman is the founder of The FS Agency and the owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder. With a career spanning corporate tax law, international travel marketing, and AI strategy, she provides a unique, systems-based approach to business growth. She specializes in helping brands navigate the transition to AI-driven visibility to ensure they remain answerable in an increasingly automated world.

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