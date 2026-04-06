Attorney General Hanaway Secures Agreement Advancing Government Transparency and Parents’ Rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced a resolution with the Wentzville School District Board of Education that reinforces government transparency, safeguards the public’s right to open meetings and records, and affirms parents’ central role in their children’s education. The agreement fully resolves the State’s litigation concerning alleged violations of Missouri’s Open Meetings Law, specifically when the Board deliberated a transgender student bathroom access policy.

“Radical gender ideology has no place in Missouri schools, and certainly not in secretive decision-making that sidelines parents. Discussions impacting our children’s education should occur with transparency, parental involvement, and oversight,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “This is a win for parents and the public. I am pleased that the Wentzville School Board has committed to compliance, training, and greater accountability for their students and families.”

The agreement includes an acknowledgment from the Board that parents have a fundamental liberty interest in raising their children and a right to know of and participate in matters affecting their children’s education, safety, and welfare.

Three courageous whistleblower board members reported potential violations of Missouri’s Open Meetings Law when the Board debated a transgender student bathroom and locker room access policy in closed sessions on June 14 and July 25, 2023. The Attorney General’s Office took action to enforce the Open Meetings Law, ensuring that exceptions are strictly interpreted and not used to conceal important educational discussions under an exaggerated “fear of litigation” rationale.

The agreement follows the Attorney General’s successful defense against a motion to dismiss, the Board’s holding of open meetings for public comment on the proposed policies, and the parties’ agreement on reforms designed to increase transparency, accountability, compliance with the law, and public trust. The District, under a new superintendent’s leadership, will reexamine its Open Meetings and Sunshine Law policies and practices to ensure continued compliance in the best interests of families.

The resolution also emphasizes training and forward‑looking stewardship. Board members and necessary District employees responsible for meeting compliance will receive approved Sunshine Law training and must provide certification of completion to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Public education must remain public. Enforcing the Sunshine Law in our schools is essential to protecting parents’ rights, especially when the safety of children is at stake,” concluded Attorney General Hanaway.

The Attorney General’s Office will oversee compliance consistent with the terms of the settlement agreement and will take further action if necessary to ensure adherence. As the steward of the Missouri Sunshine Law, the Attorney General’s Office remains committed to openness and integrity in all public governance.

The signed settlement agreement can be read here.