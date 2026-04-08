Saint Lucia to Host Global Fearless Women’s Summit on June 26–27

One Woman Fearless Women's Summit Coming to Saint Lucia

Marking its expansion into the Caribbean, the International One Woman Summit brings its global movement for women’s empowerment and leadership to Saint Lucia

The strength of the Summit lies in the exchange — what we learn from one another and how we carry those insights forward into our work, decisions, and communities.” — Mozella Perry Ademiluyi

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Lucia will host the One Woman Fearless Women’s Summit on June 26–27 at the Harbor Club Hilton, welcoming women from Saint Lucia, across the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond for two days of meaningful dialogue, practical insight, and high-quality connection. The Fearless Women’s Summit is part of a global initiative led by Sharla Brown, Founder of One Woman, a social enterprise dedicated to expanding access to education, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for women and girls worldwide.

Hosted by leadership guide Mozella Perry Ademiluyi, in collaboration with One Woman, with international speaker Lisa Dublin serving as Summit Co-Host, the gathering is designed for women ready to make intentional progress in their careers, finances, leadership, and personal lives — not simply to be inspired, but to leave with new perspectives, relationships, and next steps.

Over two days, participants will:

• Hear from 11 speakers from Saint Lucia, the United States, Trinidad, Canada, and Barbados sharing practical insights on navigating career transitions, leadership responsibility, and complex decision-making

• Strengthen their ability to communicate ideas clearly, advocate effectively, and contribute with confidence across professional environments

• Engage in thoughtful dialogue in an intimate, high-engagement setting designed to encourage both reflection and meaningful exchange

• Build connections with women across sectors and cultures, creating relationships that often continue well beyond the Summit

Two facilitated panel discussions, led by Caribbean women, will anchor each day of the Summit:

• Leading from Within: Clarity, Confidence, and the Decisions That Shape Our Lives – exploring how women strengthen clarity, trust their discernment, and make aligned decisions while remaining grounded amid increasing responsibility and complexity

• Expanding Our Reach: Leadership, Results, and the Way We Show Up in the World – exploring how women translate inner clarity into meaningful action through their work and leadership, and how sustaining well-being supports the energy, presence, and effectiveness required to build lasting results across business, government, and community

Having been connected to Saint Lucia for more than three decades, and now a citizen of the country, Ademiluyi views the Summit as part of a long-term commitment to contribute meaningfully to the island through initiatives that foster leadership, connection, and sustained opportunity. “These two days are about what becomes possible when thoughtful women come together with openness and intention,” said Ademiluyi. “The strength of the Summit lies in the exchange — what we learn from one another and how we carry those insights forward into our work, decisions, and communities.”

Saint Lucian-born co-host Lisa Dublin is a dynamic speaker and former broadcaster who supports women as they strengthen confidence, navigate transition, and communicate with clarity and presence. “Returning home to Saint Lucia for this Summit is deeply meaningful,” said Dublin. “It is an opportunity to invest in the women of Saint Lucia while connecting local brilliance to a broader global community of leadership and possibility.” Now based in Canada, Dublin brings an international perspective shaped by her work across media, education, and coaching.

The Fearless Women's Summit will:

• Convene women in an intimate environment designed for real conversation and substantive exchange

• Share practical insight participants can apply within the next 30–90 days across leadership, career, business, and financial decision-making

• Create space for cross-cultural dialogue, collaboration, and new professional relationships

• Strengthen networks that continue beyond the Summit through the One Woman global community

Early registration is encouraged due to limited seating and the high-engagement format.

Register for the Fearless Women's Summit | St Lucia 2026 – One Woman

About Mozella Perry Ademiluyi

Mozella is a global speaker, executive leadership guide, and transformational retreat leader. Through her 7-Step Mountain Method™ and The Practice of Life® program, she helps professionals cultivate clarity, coherent decision-making, and meaningful progress in life and leadership, grounded in her Head–Heart–Hands Approach. She is the founder of Mountain Peak Strategies.

About Lisa Dublin

Lisa is a Saint Lucian-born speaker, leadership advocate, and former broadcaster. Now based in Canada, she brings an international perspective shaped by her work across media, education, and coaching. She is the founder of the Speak With Confidence program, a six-week virtual or in-person group experience for professionals seeking greater confidence and authenticity in how they communicate and lead.

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