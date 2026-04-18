A shot of an otherwise difficult-to-address location in Tanzania, resolved by Bwendi Address attributes Bwendi uses spatial math on an LMDB read-only instance to calculate the nearest hubs and metros, even in the deep forests of Africa

Swiss-based Bwendi launches a patent-pending API mapping economic gravity and commercial truth, allowing global capital to bypass legacy infrastructure.

An address is not a privilege granted by a government. It is a fundamental right in the digital age. We stopped waiting for corrupt bureaucracies to draw the map.” — Francis Osih

WYNIGEN, BERN, SWITZERLAND, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bwendi, a Swiss-based location intelligence startup, today announced the official launch of its borderless https://bwendi.com/en/address ">Addressing API. The technology is the first to replace traditional Western street grids with a proprietary "Economic Gravity" engine, providing verifiable spatial data for the 4 billion people currently excluded from formal postal infrastructure.While legacy mapping services rely on stagnant government-issued street names, Bwendi’s API translates unmapped coordinates into "instant commercial truth." The system identifies nearest market hubs, commercial anchors, and administrative hierarchies to provide banks, fintechs, and logistics fleets with the necessary context to verify addresses and assess risk in real-time.Mapping Economic Gravity, Not Just StreetsBwendi’s API operates independently of local municipal infrastructure. When a coordinate is queried, the engine returns structured data—including local landmarks and economic activity markers—in over 70 regional languages. This allows global enterprises to bypass the "geography penalty" that historically prevents citizens in the Global South from accessing credit or global e-commerce."We stopped trying to force Western street grids onto emerging markets and instead mapped the underlying economic reality," says Francis Osih, Founder of Bwendi. "While services like Google Maps have revolutionized the West, Bwendi was built to solve the specific economic reality of the Global South.""By identifying economic gravity—the commercial landmarks that dictate movement and trade—we allow businesses to confidently verify a customer's location. We have effectively decoupled address verification from state bureaucracy." Bwendi has deployed a borderless, high-speed API—currently under patent-pending status—that turns any unmapped coordinate on Earth into instant commercial truth.Bypassing Infrastructure DeadlocksThe technology stems from Osih’s 2019 leadership of Cameroon’s national digital addressing project. While the technology was validated, progress was stalled by institutional gridlock. https://bwendi.com/ ">Bwendi was subsequently rebuilt in Switzerland to ensure a neutral, decentralized architecture."An address is a fundamental infrastructure for the digital economy, not a privilege to be granted by a government," Osih added. "By hosting this layer in a neutral jurisdiction, we provide a system that remains resilient against local political volatility. It allows global capital to interact with local markets without asking for permission from the state."Redefining Credit and LogisticsTraditional maps categorize much of the Global South as a "blank space," leading to high operational costs and "de-risking" by global banks. Bwendi’s engine solves this by calculating https://bwendi.com/en/localcontext ">Economic Gravity—a proprietary score based on the density of commercial anchors. This data allows fintechs to assign credit scores to "unaddressed" merchants and enables logistics providers to optimize last-mile delivery using local landmarks as navigational beacons.Key Technical Capabilities:70+ Regional Languages: Contextual data returned in Swahili, Bahasa, Hindi, Hausa, and others.19 Million+ Economic Anchors: Routing guided by active commercial points of interest (POIs).AI Sensory Layer: Mathematical address strings that allow LLMs to "understand" physical markets.AvailabilityThe Bwendi https://bwendi.com/en/address ">Addressing API is live for enterprise integration. Developers and businesses can access the infrastructure at https://api.bwendi.com About BwendiBwendi is a location intelligence firm based in Wynigen, Switzerland. The company replaces legacy maps with actual economic context, empowering global capital, logistics fleets, and AI to operate seamlessly across emerging markets.

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