Impeccable boxed space toys plus rarities from the Batcave led Milestone's Premier Antique Toy Action

Aoshin Shoten (Japan) tin friction Batmobile large 15in blue version with distinctive rear fins. All original and retaining its original box with Batman, Robin and Batmobile graphics. Against an estimate of $6,000-$8,000, it sold for $20,910. Rare 19in K Okada (Japan) tin friction Space Fighter XY-105 with original full-color paper-label box. All original, complete and appearing never to have been played with. Sold for $26,400 Daiya (Japan) 11in battery-operated tin Space Conqueror. Unusual dark lime green color. Clean battery box and original antenna. Accompanied by original pictorial box. All original and pristine, it sold for $11,700 against an estimate of $4,000-$6,000.

Boxed Space Fighter XY-105, $26,400; 15in blue-version Batmobile, $20,910; 9in Batmobile, $9,840; and Space Conqueror robot, $11,700 boosted $732K sale total

The Space Fighter had everything going for it. It was the finest, most-original example we had ever seen. We knew there would be a bidding battle.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone’s exciting March 14, 2026 auction of premium-quality American, European and Japanese toys offered fans their pick of the best from long-held collections, with a production timeline that spanned 125 years. Achieving a robust $732,000, the 664-lot live sale attracted an international contingent of bidders online, over the phones and at the company’s spacious suburban Cleveland gallery.A tremendous variety crossed the auction block, including Japanese robots and space toys; windups, battery-ops, pressed-steel, cast-iron and many other types of desirable but often elusive antique and vintage toys. Nearly all of the brands and categories that today’s collectors favor could be found in the all-inclusive selection.Postwar Japanese robots and space toys were among the most sought-after pieces. A large and beautifully-lithographed K Okada tin friction Space Fighter XY-105 displayed a quintessential midcentury color palette of aqua with bold red and midnight blue accent colors, and included its two original drivers under the toy’s bubble canopy. Even better, this massive 19-inch space craft retained its original full-color pictorial box with a faithful likeness of the toy on its paper label. It appeared never to have been played with and even had its original guns on the front deck. “It had everything going for it – size, color, originality and incredible condition,” said Miles King, Milestone Auctions’ co-owner and principal auctioneer. “It was the finest, most-original example we had ever seen. We knew collectors would fight for it.” Impressive from tip to tail, it landed above the midpoint of its estimate, commanding $26,400.An Aoshin Shoten (Japan) 15-inch tin friction Batmobile was a showstopper with its rich blue color scheme and distinctive rear fins. All original and appearing virtually untouched, its graphics included red pinstriping and red bat graphics on the hubcaps and above the name “BatMobile” on the car’s sides. A full-body figure of a confident-looking Batman sits at the wheel of this pop-culture gem, which came with its original box boasting Batman, Robin and Batmobile graphics. “It would pose quite a challenge to find a better example of this toy,” King observed. Against an estimate of $6,000-$8,000, it roared across the auction finish line for $20,910.At the other end of the size spectrum, a 9-inch-long blue version of an Aoshin Shoten’s battery-operated Batmobile was another crowd-pleaser. All original and in great condition, it had its original full-body Batman driver and correct battery box remote control. The toy also came with its scarce, original Japanese-market box with bold graphics and Japanese writing. Estimated at $4,000-$6,000, it easily glided to $9,840.A sensational Daiya (Japan) 11-inch battery-operated tin Space Conqueror dazzled in its rare dark lime green color with perfectly executed red, yellow and black details. All original and appearing never to have been played with, it retained its original “radar” antenna and had a clean battery box. Its original pictorial box identified the toy as “Space Conqueror – Man of Tomorrow” and described its features as “Stop-Go (Action) and Pop Pop Noise.” The sought-after ’bot sold for $11,700 against a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$6,000.One of the earliest Marx space toys, a classic 12-inch tin windup Buck Rogers 25th Century Police Patrol presented in fantastic all-original condition, even retaining its original tailfins and exhibiting bright colors and a nice shine. Its accompanying original box describes the futuristic toy as “a flashing, roaring, speeding model of Buck Rogers’ famous Inter-Planetary Police Patrol.” The auction example was so complete, it even came with an envelope containing extra flints for the toy’s sparking feature. It was chased to $5,412 against a $1,000-$1,500 estimate.Going way back in time, a circa-1870s American wood toy with a weighted clockwork-style mechanism came with two doll figures reflecting an aspect of American domestic life during the post-Civil War Reconstruction Period. A Black woman, made of china, is shown tending to a white child, made of porcelain and resting in a cradle. Marked I.G. Williams Hamilton Marion Co Iowa on its back side, this remarkable survivor was described in Milestone’s catalog as “possibly the only known example of a very rare, museum-quality toy.” Against a $2,000-$3,000 estimate, it was bid to $6,765.Nimbly crossing the categories of both Disney and tin windup toys, a Linemar Mechanical Minnie Mouse was in fine working order, rocking back and forth in her rocker and knitting away on a piece of cloth when activated. The toy’s crisp and colorful pictorial box was finished in bright yellow and red colors that showed no fading. Like so many other superior toys in the sale, it appeared never to have been played with and easily surpassed expectations. It sold for $1,620, more than double its high estimate.Other noteworthy toys included a boxed Lehmann (Germany) / Strauss (USA) tinplate Alabama Jigger toy first patented in 1903, $2,880; and an early and super-colorful 5-inch-long Japanese windup seaplane , all original with a pictorial box indicating the toy’s name to be “Water Plane.” Small but mighty, this excellent toy rose to a lofty $2,583 against an $800-$1,000 estimate.To discuss consigning a collection or single item to a future Premier Toys Auction at Milestone, please call Miles King at 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

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