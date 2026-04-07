Ran Livne Appointed Director of the Israel Space Agency

Ran Livne, Director of the Israeli Space Agency Institute of Space Commerce Logo

the Ilan Ramon Scholarship program has become a platform that has allowed talented Israelis to accelerate global cooperation and partnerships with countries and space agencies around the world.” — Michael Potter, Co-Founder, Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project

WASHINGTON D.C. , DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Space Agency (ISA), operating under the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has announced the appointment of Ran Livne as its new Director. The appointment was made by Minister Gila Gamliel and approved by the Israeli government for a four-year term. Livne succeeds previous leadership at a pivotal time for Israel’s expanding role in the global space sector, with a mandate to strengthen the nation’s civilian space strategy, technological innovation, and international collaboration.Leadership Background and ExperienceRan Livne is widely recognized as a leading figure in Israel’s space ecosystem, bringing over a decade of experience in the Israeli and international space industry, alongside more than 15 years working within the public sector and government institutions.Prior to his appointment, Livne served as CEO of the Ramon Foundation, where he led major national initiatives including the “Rakia” mission, part of the AX-1 private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. This mission included dozens of Israeli scientific experiments and marked a significant milestone in Israel’s space engagement.He is also known for leading complex, multi-stakeholder projects involving government agencies, private companies, and international partners—experience that positions him to guide ISA through its next phase of growth. In 2019 Livne participated in the Executive Space Course of the International Space University held in Strasbourg. He then supported the creation of a Tel Aviv ISU Executive Space Course and was instrumental in the accelerated growth of the Israeli ISU alumni community. According to Chris Stott, the Chairman of the Institute of Space Commerce , the Ilan Ramon Scholarship & the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarships exemplify the concept of ‘Tzedakah’ - a fundamental Jewish obligation of giving charitable contributions, rooted in the Hebrew words for "righteousness" or "justice. These concepts ensure a better future for the world, for Israel, and for us all. Ilan Ramon Scholarship co-Founder, Michael Potter explained, “the Ilan Ramon Scholarship program has become a platform that has allowed talented Israelis to accelerate global cooperation and partnerships with countries and space agencies around the world.”Strategic Vision and National ImportanceLivne highlighted his commitment to building a stronger national space ecosystem:“Our central mission is to work with partners across sectors to enable Israeli companies, research, and technologies to grow—strengthening Israel’s global position and driving economic impact.” His leadership is expected to bring increased focus on commercialization, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration, aligning public policy with private-sector growth trends in the global space economy.Role and ResponsibilitiesAs Director, Livne will oversee Israel’s civilian space activities, including:- National space policy and long-term strategy- Scientific research and satellite development programs- International partnerships and cooperative missions- Integration of academic, industrial, and government stakeholdersThe role is central to maintaining Israel’s position as one of the world’s smallest yet highly capable spacefaring nations, with indigenous launch capabilities and a strong innovation-driven economy.Ilan Ramon Program ImpactThe Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, part of the Institute of Space Commerce, has awarded nearly 100 scholarships in the past decade. Ilan Ramon Israeli Scholars have raised well over $100 million dollars in this past decade.These scholarships enable talented Israeli post-graduate students to participate in the ISU Space Studies Program, which fosters their integration into the global space community and ecosystem.About the Institute of Space CommerceThe Institute of Space Commerce is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to studying the economics and policy of commercial space activities. Through fellowships, scholarships, and research initiatives, the Institute aims to:- Accelerate the growth of a commercially viable space economy- Ensure a safe and sustainable space environment- Advocate for the advancement of the space sector to benefit humankind and the natural worldAs an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project, the Institute plays a crucial role in shaping the future of space commerce.About the Israel Space AgencyFounded in 1983, the Israel Space Agency coordinates Israel’s civilian space programs, promoting scientific research, technological development, and international cooperation. The agency plays a critical role in advancing satellite technologies, Earth observation systems, and space-based innovation across both public and private sectors.

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