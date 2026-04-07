National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) Appoints Ron Gunnarson of Piper Aircraft to Board of Directors

Ron Gunnarson, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Customer Support & Quality at Piper Aircraft, Inc., has been appointed to the National Flight Training Alliance Board of Directors.

Appointment brings training aircraft OEM perspective to NFTA’s mission supporting flight training and aviation education.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Gunnarson, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Customer Support & Quality at Piper Aircraft, Inc., to its Board of Directors. His addition strengthens NFTA’s growing network of industry leaders dedicated to advancing flight training and aviation education across the United States.

As a leading manufacturer in the training aircraft market, Piper Aircraft plays a critical role in supporting flight training organizations and the next generation of aviators. Gunnarson brings extensive experience in aviation leadership, customer engagement, and training program advocacy, further aligning with NFTA’s mission to support and represent the evolving needs of the flight training industry.

“Ron’s leadership, passion, and commitment to advancing flight training and aviation education make him exceptionally well suited for this role,” said John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft, Inc. “He has long been a champion for the training programs we support and a trusted voice for flight training organizations across the industry. We are confident he will bring the same dedication, insight, and advocacy to the NFTA Board.”

“It’s an honor to join the National Flight Training Alliance team. Their work plays a vital role in strengthening the future of professional flight training, and I’m proud to contribute to that mission. I look forward to bringing a training-aircraft OEM perspective to the key issues and emerging opportunities within our industry,” said Ron Gunnarson.

“Ron’s experience across sales, customer support, and training operations brings valuable perspective to the NFTA Board,” said Lee Collins, CEO of the National Flight Training Alliance. “His leadership within Piper and deep understanding of the training environment will help strengthen our efforts to support flight training providers and the broader aviation community.”

Gunnarson’s appointment reflects NFTA’s continued commitment to bringing together key stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to drive meaningful progress in training, workforce development, and regulatory modernization.

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