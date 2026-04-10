SpandexByYard.com Launches to Make Buying Spandex Fabric by the Yard Easier

New platform helps designers and small brands source stretch fabrics with low minimums, consistent quality, and fast access to production-ready materials

COMMERCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpandexByYard.com, a division of Sportek International with more than 30 years of experience supplying North America, is bringing the full power of a wholesale performance fabric supplier directly to everyday customers — designers, sewists, small brands, and makers of all kinds — with no minimums, no bulk requirements, and wholesale pricing on every single yard.Whether you're sewing your first swimsuit, launching an activewear line, creating competition dancewear, or crafting a one-of-a-kind costume, SpandexByYard.com has the fabric to bring your vision to life.Something for Everyone — An Unmatched Fabric SelectionSpandexByYard.com carries one of the most diverse collections of stretch and performance fabrics available anywhere online. Customers can browse and shop from an extensive range that includes:Nylon and Polyester Spandex — the workhorses of activewear and swimwear, available in solids, prints, and specialty finishes. These 4-way stretch fabrics offer excellent recovery, moisture-wicking performance, and long-lasting durability for leggings, swimsuits, sports bras, and more.Cotton Spandex — available in both solids and prints, cotton spandex blends are a customer favorite for their soft, breathable feel. Perfect for casual wear, loungewear, yoga, and children's apparel.European Design Printed Spandex — for customers who want something truly eye-catching, SpandexByYard.com carries bold, fashion-forward printed designs inspired by European textile trends, ready to wear as-is or customize into standout pieces.Hologram, Foil, and Metallic Spandex — these show-stopping fabrics deliver serious sparkle for dance costumes, performance wear, cosplay, and anything else that deserves to shine under the spotlight.Fleeces — Single and Double Sided — including polar fleece and midlayer performance fleece options, ideal for outerwear, hoodies, warm-up gear, and cozy cold-weather apparel.Mesh and Lining Fabrics — breathable, lightweight mesh and lining options for activewear construction, sports bras, running shorts, swimwear linings, and anywhere ventilation and comfort matter.Bamboo and Cotton Spandex — for customers who prioritize natural feel and eco-friendliness, bamboo-cotton blend fabrics offer exceptional softness and breathability with just enough stretch.Eco-Friendly Recycled Spandex — SpandexByYard.com is proud to offer recycled performance fabric options for designers and brands committed to more sustainable sourcing and production.MaxDri and Moisture Management Fabrics — high-performance moisture-wicking materials engineered for athletes and active lifestyles, keeping wearers dry and comfortable through the most demanding workouts.PBT Technology Fabric — the chlorine-resistant, shape-retaining choice for competitive swimwear and aquatic performance apparel, built to endure season after season of pool use.Neoprene Fabric — structured, insulating, and fashion-forward, neoprene is a go-to for swimwear, outerwear, and bold statement pieces.Polyester and PFP Fabrics Ready for Dye-Sublimation — customers who create custom printed designs can source sublimation-ready blanks directly, making SpandexByYard.com a one-stop shop for the entire custom print workflow.Woven and Stretch Woven Fabrics — including men's swim trunk fabric and other stretch wovens for applications where structure and durability matter alongside some stretch.Buy Retail. Pay Wholesale. No Bulk Required.What sets SpandexByYard.com apart is simple: every customer gets wholesale pricing, whether they're buying one yard or one hundred. There are no minimum order requirements, no trade accounts to apply for, and no hoops to jump through. First-time customers also receive 10% off their first purchase, making it easy to try new fabrics without risk.Backed by Sportek International's 30-year track record of supplying the North American apparel industry, SpandexByYard.com combines the reliability and product depth of a major wholesale supplier with the accessibility and convenience of a retail shopping experience. Every fabric comes with detailed specifications so customers know exactly what they're getting before they buy.From a single yard for a personal project to bulk yardage for a full production run, SpandexByYard.com is where designers, makers, and brands go to find the performance fabrics they need — at prices that make sense.Visit SpandexByYard.com to browse the full collection.About SpandexByYard.comSpandexByYard.com is a division of Sportek International, a performance fabric supplier with more than 30 years of experience serving North America. The company offers premium spandex, nylon, polyester, cotton, and specialty performance fabrics at wholesale prices with no minimums required, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

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