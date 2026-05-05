Amber S. Hoffman, Founder of The FS Agency FS Agency

Boutique hotels, independent restaurants, and hotel F&B operators gain a marketing partner who has worked the room — literally.

Independent hotels and restaurants are sitting on untapped revenue from guests who never find them — because they're invisible to the AI tools those guests are using.” — Amber S. Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FS Agency, a full-service marketing and AI consulting firm serving local service businesses across the United States, today announced the formal launch of its dedicated hospitality practice.

The agency now offers a comprehensive suite of AI-driven marketing and local search visibility services built specifically for boutique and independent hotels, restaurants, bars, and hotel food and beverage operations seeking to grow revenue, reduce OTA dependence, and remain visible in a discovery landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The launch is grounded in something most marketing agencies cannot claim: direct, decade-long experience inside the hospitality industry. Before founding The FS Agency, Amber Hoffman spent more than ten years as a hospitality and travel marketing consultant and speaker — working with hotel brands on social media and digital marketing strategy across Asia, including numerous Marriott properties, and presenting at some of the industry’s most recognized global conferences.

A Decade in Hospitality, Now Applied to AI Search

Hoffman’s hospitality background spans consulting, training, and the speaking circuit. Her past engagements include presentations at World Travel Market, ITB Asia, Boutique Hotel News, TBEX, FoodTrex, and the World Food Travel Association — addressing tourism boards, hotel executives, and destination marketers on the evolving role of digital and social media in guest acquisition and brand building.

That decade of practitioner experience is the foundation of The FS Agency’s hospitality practice. The agency brings not just marketing expertise, but genuine fluency in how hospitality businesses operate, how guests make decisions, and where the most consequential visibility gaps exist in today’s AI-shaped discovery landscape.

“I’ve sat across from tourism board directors and boutique hotel executives on four continents. I understand this industry from the inside. That’s a fundamentally different starting point than a generalist agency that decided hospitality was a growth vertical.”

— Amber Hoffman, Founder & CEO, The FS Agency

The AI Visibility Gap in Hospitality

Guests are no longer just Googling where to stay. They are asking AI assistants which hotel has the best rooftop bar, where to book a spa day without being a guest, which restaurant near their hotel is worth the walk, and which boutique property a trusted AI tool actually recommends.

The buying journey for hospitality is increasingly conversational — and most independent properties and F&B operators are not showing up in those conversations.

The visibility gap extends well beyond room bookings. Hotel restaurants, bars, spas, and experiential offerings represent significant incremental revenue from both staying and non-staying guests — but only if those offerings are discoverable. A hotel’s rooftop bar that doesn’t appear when a local asks an AI assistant for the best cocktails in the neighborhood is leaving real revenue on the table, every single night.

The FS Agency’s hospitality practice is built to close that gap — ensuring that independent properties and their F&B operations are visible, credible, and recommended across every platform influencing where guests choose to stay, eat, drink, and spend.

“Guests are asking AI where to eat, drink, and book a spa — not just where to sleep. If your property isn’t showing up in those answers, you’re invisible to revenue that’s already walking past your front door.”

— Amber Hoffman, Founder & CEO, The FS Agency

AI-Powered Marketing Services for Hospitality

The FS Agency's hospitality marketing practice delivers measurable visibility and guest acquisition results through three integrated service pillars, each designed to build durable discoverability across the full spectrum of platforms where today's guests make decisions.

Website SEO & Content Strategy: Comprehensive on-page and technical SEO tailored specifically to the hospitality sector — covering keyword research aligned to the property's location, amenities, and F&B offerings, content strategy that signals authority to both traditional search engines and AI platforms, and ongoing optimization that compounds over time. The FS Agency's approach to local SEO for hotels is built around the full revenue footprint of the property, not just room bookings — ensuring that dining, spa, and experiential offerings are as discoverable as the rooms themselves.

Google Business Profile Optimization: A comprehensive GBP audit and ongoing optimization program covering keyword and category alignment, photo and post strategy, review generation and response management, service-area performance, and competitor benchmarking. For hotel F&B operations, GBP optimization is managed as a distinct visibility asset — recognizing that a hotel restaurant or bar competes in local search independently of the property itself.

FS Answer — LLM Visibility: The FS Agency's AI search visibility platform integrates a property's website, GBP data, amenity descriptions, dining menus, and guest FAQs into AI-search-optimized content — ensuring the property and its F&B operations are recommended when guests ask AI tools high-intent questions such as "best boutique hotel in [city]," "hotels with rooftop bars near me," or "where to book a spa day in [market]." Indexed across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and other leading AI platforms.

Who The FS Agency Serves in Hospitality

The FS Agency’s hospitality practice is purpose-built for independent and boutique operators who compete against branded chains and high-OTA-spend competitors, including:

• Boutique and independent hotels seeking to grow direct bookings and reduce OTA commission dependence

• Hotel restaurants, bars, and dining experiences looking to build visibility and foot traffic among non-staying guests

• Hotel spas and wellness amenities seeking to drive bookings from the broader local and visitor market

• Independent restaurants and bars in destination markets competing for guest discovery against larger, better-resourced competitors

• Boutique resorts and experiential lodging properties where brand storytelling and AI visibility are equally critical to occupancy

AI Governance for Hospitality

As AI tools become embedded in guest communications, booking flows, review management, and marketing operations, hospitality businesses face growing exposure from ungoverned AI implementation. The FS Agency offers focused AI Governance consulting for hospitality operators — helping properties develop clear AI use policies, protect guest data, maintain brand voice integrity across AI-assisted touchpoints, and build the kind of transparent AI practices that strengthen rather than erode guest trust. Governance engagements are structured as focused advisory projects, scoped to the property’s size and current AI footprint.

For boutique and independent hospitality brands that recognize the strategic importance of AI but aren't at the scale to justify a full-time Chief AI Officer, The FS Agency offers Fractional CAIO engagements — providing senior-level AI strategy, governance oversight, and implementation guidance on a flexible basis that scales with the property's needs and growth.

About Blueprint to Business

The FS Agency also produces Blueprint to Business, a YouTube channel dedicated to helping local service business owners — including hospitality operators — scale through online visibility and responsible AI implementation. The channel covers practical strategies across local SEO, AI search optimization, content marketing, and AI governance, giving independent business owners the same caliber of guidance The FS Agency delivers to its consulting clients, in an accessible, no-fluff format. Blueprint to Business is available at youtube.com/@theblueprinttobusiness.

About The FS Agency

The FS Agency is a marketing and AI consulting firm founded by Amber Hoffman, a former practicing attorney and multi-vertical operator with more than a decade of direct experience in hospitality and travel marketing. The agency specializes in local SEO, Google Business Profile management, AI search visibility, fractional CMO services, and AI Governance consulting for independent business owners who want enterprise-caliber marketing and strategy execution without the overhead. The FS Agency is headquartered Colorado and serves clients across the United States.

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