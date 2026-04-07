New Book 'Faster. Messier. Tougher.' Reframes Crisis Communication in an Era of Distrust, AI, and Constant Disruption

"Faster. Messier. Tougher.: Crisis Communication Strategies in an Era of Populism, AI, and Distrust" by Bradley Akubuiro, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of "Faster. Messier. Tougher." by Bradley Akubuiro Bradley Akubuiro, author of "Faster. Messier. Tougher.: Crisis Communication Strategies in an Era of Populism, AI, and Distrust."

A modern playbook for crisis communication — how leaders build trust, move faster, and respond effectively in an era defined by disruption and distrust.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis communications expert, Northwestern University Medill faculty member, and former Boeing chief spokesperson Bradley Akubuiro introduces a new framework for navigating today’s high-stakes communications environment in his latest book, " Faster. Messier. Tougher. : Crisis Communication Strategies in an Era of Populism, AI, and Distrust." Published by Entrepreneur Books, the book is now available through major retailers.Drawing on decades of experience advising global companies and leading communications through corporate crises, Akubuiro outlines why traditional approaches to crisis response are no longer sufficient. "Faster. Messier. Tougher." examines how speed, polarization, misinformation, and shifting stakeholder expectations have fundamentally altered the communications landscape.At the center of the book is a direct argument: there is no longer any such thing as a clean win — and the leaders who navigate crisis best are those who have accepted that. Rather than trying to satisfy every stakeholder, Akubuiro shows readers how to identify the twelve to fifteen people whose trust actually determines outcomes, and how to stop letting noise from everyone else drive the decision-making.Akubuiro argues that organizations are no longer operating in isolated crisis moments but in a continuous state of exposure, where corporate communications and crisis communications have become indistinguishable. He shows how reputational risk now unfolds in real time, often shaped as much by perception and trust as by facts.“The companies dominating the next decade are being built right now by leaders who understand that communication isn’t a support function — it’s core infrastructure,” Akubuiro writes.Through real-world case studies and firsthand experiences — from advising leaders in post-conflict Liberia to guiding media relations during the Boeing 737 MAX crisis — Akubuiro provides a practical framework for responding to uncertainty with clarity and purpose. The book introduces a modern approach to crisis response built on speed, stakeholder alignment, and trust as the central currency of communication.Akubuiro draws on conversations with practitioners including Robert Gibbs, former White House Press Secretary and Chief Communications Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, NFL SVP of Communications Katie Hill, and leading experts on AI-driven disinformation.Throughout the book, he offers actionable guidance for leaders, communications professionals, and executives responsible for protecting institutional credibility in a rapidly evolving environment.Bradley Akubuiro is a Partner at Bully Pulpit International and author of "Faster. Messier. Tougher.: Crisis Communication in an Era of Populism, AI, and Distrust." Previously Chief Spokesperson and head of media relations for Boeing during the 737 MAX crisis, he has led communications teams for Fortune 50 companies and advised leaders from major sports league commissioners to heads of state. He teaches at Northwestern University's Medill School, where he also serves on the school's board of advisers.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.Media Contact:Stephanie Arpinemail: stephanie@CatchpointPR.comphone: 203-524-2548

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