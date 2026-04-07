New National Report Reveals Critical Gaps in Healthcare Transitions, Calls for Urgent Policy Reform

NTOCC released its national report today, “The State of Transitions of Care: Findings from the 2025 NTOCC National Summit”

Pass the baton—don’t throw it. Safe transitions of care depend on shared responsibility.” — National Transitions of Care Coalition

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Transitions of Care Coalition ( NTOCC ) released its national report today, “ The State of Transitions of Care : Findings from the 2025 NTOCC National Summit,” exposing widespread systemic breakdowns in how patients are transitioned across healthcare settings and are calling for immediate, coordinated policy reform.The report reflects insights from 80 healthcare professionals representing hospitals, post-acute providers, pharmacists, case managers, and policy leaders across the country. Their collective assessment is consistent and concerning: despite years of attention and innovation, transitions of care remain fragmented, inconsistent, and high-risk for patients nationwide.Participants identified persistent barriers including inadequate reimbursement for care coordination, lack of interoperability between health systems, incomplete discharge communication, and unclear accountability across care teams.“This Is a System Problem — Not a Provider Problem”“These findings confirm what frontline professionals have been experiencing for years,” said Jackie Vance, President of NTOCC. “We are asking clinicians and care teams to manage complex transitions without the structure, support, or reimbursement needed to do it safely. This is not a failure of individuals — it’s a failure of the system.” Vance added that “Transitions of care must be treated as a shared responsibility across the entire healthcare continuum. Without clear standards, aligned incentives, and accountability, patients will continue to fall through the cracks.”Key Findings from the Report*Transitions of care are widely described as “fragmented,” “siloed,” and “chaotic” by healthcare professionals*Communication breakdowns and unclear ownership are primary drivers of poor outcome*Current reimbursement models do not support essential care coordination activities*Interoperability challenges continue to limit safe and efficient information exchange*Pharmacists and care coordinators remain underutilized despite their proven impactPolicy Reform: The Missing LinkThe report makes clear that operational improvements alone are not enough. Sustainable progress will require meaningful policy change.Key policy priorities identified include:*Establishing national discharge communication standards*Modernizing reimbursement to support care coordination*Expanding recognition of pharmacists as providers*Aligning incentives across value-based care models*Reducing administrative burdens that limit patient engagementAlex Bardakh, MPP, CAE, NTOCC Board Member and policy leader with PALTC, emphasized the urgency:“Right now, the healthcare system is not designed to reward coordination — it’s designed to reward encounters. That disconnect is exactly why transitions of care continue to fail patients.” Bardakh added, “If policymakers are serious about improving outcomes and reducing avoidable costs, transitions of care must be prioritized in reimbursement models, quality measures, and regulatory frameworks. This report provides a clear, actionable path forward.”A National Call to ActionThe report underscores a clear shift: the conversation is no longer about whether transitions of care need improvement — but how quickly change can be implemented. NTOCC is calling on healthcare leaders, payers, and policymakers to move toward standardized, accountable, and patient-centered transition processes. “The expectation should be simple,” Vance added. “When a patient moves from one setting to another, the care should move with them — clearly, completely, and safely. That’s what patients deserve, and that’s what the system must deliver.”NTOCC will host a live Lunch & Learn webinar on April 21 titled “The State of Transitions of Care in 2026,” led by Executive Director Cheri Lattimer. This session will provide a deeper look at the report’s key findings, explore the real-world implications for providers and patients, and outline actionable next steps to improve transitions across care settings. Attendees will gain practical insights and have the opportunity to engage directly in the conversation shaping the future of care coordination. Register here You can access the reportPlease send any public comments regarding this report to Cheri.Lattimer@gmail.comAbout NTOCCThe National Transitions of Care Coalition (NTOCC) is a multidisciplinary coalition dedicated to improving patient safety and care coordination during transitions between healthcare settings. Through research, policy engagement, education, and cross-sector collaboration, NTOCC advances solutions that protect patients during the most vulnerable points in their care journey.Media ContactVal EmmonsVP Communications & Govt AffairsHost “The Relay” PodcastValemmons@gmail.com(501) 712-8686

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