Highay safety charity (AUADD) Launches Free Power of Attorney estate Service and Accepts Donations of Appraised Assets

We need to get to our youth early, with proven, highway safety- educational tools! I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Highly respected federal charity, has launched a new-free Power of Attorney service, for people and families with estate needs.

This is simply an extension of our free services, in a continued effort to bring some sense of normalicy to individuals and families.” — William M. Piecuch, Jr., Founder and president of AUADD

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a 23-year-old highway safety registered federal charity, is pleased to announce the launch of their new free Power of Attorney Estate Service (POA). This service is available to anyone in need of a reliable organization to fulfill their POA requirements with utmost diligence and care.The POA service offered by AUADD is a testament to their commitment to promoting safe driving practices and protecting the well-being of individuals and their families. With this new service, AUADD aims to provide peace of mind to individuals who may not have the resources or knowledge to create a POA on their own. The organization has a team of experienced professionals who will ensure that all POA requirements are met with precision and accuracy. This is simply an extension of our free services, in a continued effort to bring some sense of normalicy to individuals and families, stated William M. Piecuch, Jr, Founder and presdet of AUADD.In addition to the POA service, AUADD has also announced that they are now accepting donations of appraised assets such as real estate, jewelry, art, and many other valuable items. These donations will be used to further the organization's mission of promoting highway safety and supporting victims of destructive driving. Donors can rest assured that their contributions will be used for a noble cause and will make a positive impact on the community.AUADD is proud to have served the community for over two decades and is grateful for the support and trust of the American people. The organization remains committed to its mission and will continue to work towards creating a safer and more responsible driving culture. To learn more about the POA service and how to donate, please visit the AUADD website or contact their office. They can be contacted at http://Auadd.org , or anytime via their toll-free number-844-334-9300.Join AUADD in their efforts to promote safe driving and support those affected by destructive driving. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer future for all.

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