ADOT seeks input on Osterman Gas Station preservation and reuse in Peach Springs

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the Hualapai Tribe, will host a public meeting on Thursday, April 16, to obtain community input for preservation and reuse of the historic Osterman/Shell Gas Station on Route 66 in Peach Springs.

The meeting is part of an effort to document existing conditions and prepare a Conceptual Design Report on the gas station. This work will be used to support future preservation and adaptive reuse of the site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The public meeting is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Peach Springs Multi-Purpose Building, 470 Hualapai Way in Peach Springs. The meeting will include an open house, a presentation and a question-and-answer session.

In addition to providing comments at the public meeting, public comments may be submitted to Paula Brown, ADOT Project Manager, from April 7-23 in the following ways:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 602.342.2779

Mail: Paula Brown, ADOT Multimodal Planning Division, 1611 W. Jackson St., MD 310B, Phoenix, AZ 85007

The presentation and meeting exhibits will be posted to the project webpage on Friday, April 17: azdot.gov/Osterman-Peach-Springs.

The Osterman/Shell Gas Station is located at 888 Historic Route 66. For more information on the project, please visit azdot.gov/Osterman-Peach-Springs.