Hollywood Feed Columbus Team Surpasses Donation Goal to Support Columbus Humane Pet Food Pantry

Eleven Columbus-area Hollywood Feed stores came together for a four-day donation drive in support of Columbus Humane. Thanks to the generosity of Hollywood Feed customers and the dedication of store employees, the drive's goal was surpassed on the very first day. The donations were delivered on March 3 by four Hollywood Feed Same-Day Delivery vehicles to Columbus Humane’s Essential Care Center. Store leaders credited the success of the initiative to strong teamwork, community engagement, and a shared passion for animal welfare. By the conclusion of the drive, the team had collected more than 1,400 cans of dog food and 110 bags of cat litter.

My team was very motivated and excited for this. They became competitive amongst each other to see who had the most donations.” — Alexandra Draves, Manager of Hollywood Feed's Clintonville, OH location

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer Hollywood Feed has once again demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community through an overwhelming show of support for Columbus Humane , whose Pet Food Pantry and Essential Care Center provides free pet food and supplies to families facing financial hardship. In response to an urgent call for help, 11 Columbus-area Hollywood Feed stores came together for a four-day donation drive that far exceeded its original goal, providing critical supplies to families and pets in need.On February 18, Columbus Humane issued an urgent request for wet dog food and cat litter to restock its Pet Food Pantry at the Essential Care Center, which had reached critically low levels. The pantry plays a vital role in helping families facing financial hardship keep their pets at home rather than surrendering them to shelters. In response, Hollywood Feed teams across Columbus quickly mobilized, setting an initial goal of collecting 500 cans of wet dog food and 50 bags of cat litter. Thanks to the generosity of customers and the dedication of store employees, that goal was surpassed on the very first day. By the conclusion of the drive, the team had collected more than 1,400 cans of dog food and 110 bags of cat litter.The donations were delivered on March 3 by four Hollywood Feed Same-Day Delivery vehicles to Columbus Humane’s Essential Care Center. Store leaders credited the success of the initiative to strong teamwork, community engagement, and a shared passion for animal welfare. “Honestly, it takes dedication to a goal. Set a goal and try your absolute best to make it to the finish line. And if you beat your goal, make a new one,” said Andrew Hanson, Store Manager of the Hollywood Feed location in Avery. Alexandra Draves, Store Manager of the Clintonville store, added that the drive inspired both friendly competition and collaboration among team members. She noted, “My team was very motivated and excited for this. They became competitive amongst each other to see who had the most donations. I also saw a lot of teamwork amongst my team to help each other ask customers or mention the donations we were gathering. It showed how much they love what they do!”With 175+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed has more than 1,300 Feed Team members in its ‘pack’ of employees and is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed

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