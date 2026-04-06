AI Keynote Speaker Helps Conferences Deliver Relevant, High-Impact AI Insights

Glen Maguire, Chief AI Officer

Glen Maguire brings 25 years of experience in disruptive technology to conferences across New Zealand, Australia, and Europe with tailored AI keynotes.

In my experience, the most valuable AI keynote sessions are the ones tailored to the audience. Relevance is what turns insight into action.” — Glen Maguire

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI keynote speaker Glen Maguire is seeing increasing demand from conference organisers across New Zealand, Australia, and Europe as businesses look for clearer, more practical guidance on artificial intelligence.The shift reflects a broader trend: while awareness of AI is high, many organisations are still struggling to translate that awareness into meaningful action.According to Maguire, the gap between understanding AI and applying it in a business context is becoming one of the biggest challenges facing leadership teams.“In our experience, most organisations don’t need more information about AI—they need clarity on what it actually means for them,” says Maguire.With more than 25 years of experience working with disruptive technologies, Maguire has been delivering keynote presentations focused on helping audiences cut through the noise and understand where AI creates real value.Unlike traditional keynote formats that focus heavily on trends or tools, his sessions are increasingly being shaped around specific industries, audience needs, and practical use cases.Conference organisers are placing greater emphasis on relevance, with tailored keynote sessions becoming a key requirement for events focused on leadership, innovation, and business transformation.This reflects a wider shift in expectations.“In our opinion, generic AI presentations are losing their impact,” Maguire explains. “Audiences want to understand how AI applies to their world—not just what’s possible in theory.”Across industries, common themes emerging from keynote sessions include:The growing pressure on leaders to understand AI at a strategic levelThe need to balance opportunity with risk and governanceThe impact of AI on productivity, roles, and decision-makingThe challenge of moving from experimentation to implementationMaguire’s work across Europe, New Zealand, and Australia provides a broad perspective on how different markets are approaching AI adoption, with varying levels of maturity and urgency.As AI continues to reshape how organisations operate, keynote speaking is evolving from inspiration-led presentations to more practical, insight-driven sessions designed to support real-world decision-making.“In our experience, the most valuable keynote sessions are the ones that change how people think—and what they do next,” says Maguire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.