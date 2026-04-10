Jay Diamondz Unveils Cinematic New Era with Electropop Single 'Neon City'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a breakout appearance at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards red carpet and the viral success of his January single “Antidote,” electropop artist Jay Diamondz has officially released his latest track, “Neon City.” Now available on all major streaming platforms, the single marks a strategic shift toward a more visually driven, cinematic sound for the Maryland-born producer and performer.While Diamondz’s previous work established his presence in the electronic space, “Neon City” introduces a more vulnerable, narrative-driven side of the artist. The track explores themes of romantic transformation, using high-octane production to mirror the "electric" feeling of a new connection.“Neon City is about that moment you meet someone and suddenly everything around you feels brighter,” says Diamondz. “It’s about the shift from the gray, dull colors of the everyday into something vivid.”The track serves as the cornerstone for a larger body of work scheduled for release throughout 2026, showcasing his signature soundCoinciding with the release, Diamondz is transitioning from the studio to the stage. He is currently preparing a series of tour dates designed as immersive experiences, blending a background in musical theater with cutting-edge visual production.“The goal is to create worlds through sound and visuals,” Diamondz explains. “I want the audience to feel like they are stepping into the 'Neon City' universe the moment they walk through the doors.”About Jay DiamondzJay Diamondz is a Los Angeles-based electropop artist and producer known for blending dark pop, 90s MTV-era grit, and theatrical stagecraft. Drawing inspiration from icons such as Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, Diamondz creates music that functions as an immersive world. With a focus on self-expression and cinematic electronic energy, he continues to push the boundaries of the modern pop landscape.

Jay Diamondz - Neon City (Official Music Video)

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