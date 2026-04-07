The FS Agency Founder Amber Hoffman Named Featured Speaker at Louisville Chamber Marketing & AI Educational Summit 2026

Amber S. Hoffman, host of The Blueprint to Business FS Agency

The FS Agency founder addresses Colorado business leaders on AI search, digital visibility, and the strategies that matter when Google isn't enough.

You can't get the genie back in the bottle. AI is reshaping how your customers find you — and the businesses that act now will win the ones that don't.” — Amber S. Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FS Agency today announced that its Founder and CEO, Amber Hoffman, has been selected as a featured closing speaker at the Marketing and AI Educational Summit 2026, presented by the Louisville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lafayette and Latino Chambers of Commerce.

The summit takes place on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM MDT at Elevations Credit Union, 1 Environmental Way, Broomfield, Colorado — bringing together business owners, marketers, and entrepreneurs from across the Colorado Front Range for a half-day program at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and business credibility.

About the Summit

The Marketing and AI Educational Summit 2026 is a practitioner-focused event designed to move beyond AI hype and into hands-on strategy. The full program runs from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and includes a coffee networking hour hosted by Elevations Credit Union, expert-led sessions, a networking and exhibitor block, and Hoffman’s closing presentation.

The summit’s speaker lineup brings together three distinct perspectives on AI and modern marketing. Topics addressed across the summit include practical AI applications for everyday business operations, strategies for building brand trust and credibility in an AI-driven environment, and how businesses can replicate their best instincts across every customer touchpoint — even when the owner isn't in the room.

Hoffman closes the program with "Beyond Google: AI Marketing and the New Rules of Search Everywhere" — a session designed to reframe how businesses think about digital discovery in a landscape where Google is no longer the whole game. Her presentation will cover the evolution of search from traditional SEO through emerging frameworks including Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and LLM visibility; the shift businesses must make in how they create and structure content for social and AI-indexed environments; and practical, immediately actionable steps every marketer can take now to improve multi-platform visibility.

The event is bilingual, with real-time audio provided by the Latino Chamber of Commerce, and is sponsored by T-Fiber and Elevations Credit Union.

About Hoffman’s Session: Beyond Google

Hoffman’s closing presentation — running from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM — challenges a foundational assumption most businesses are still operating under: that search begins and ends with Google.

In a marketing environment increasingly shaped by AI assistants, social platforms, review ecosystems, conversational search tools, and video discovery, Hoffman argues that businesses that optimize only for traditional search are already behind. Her session introduces the concept of Search Everywhere Optimization — a framework for building brand visibility across every platform that influences how modern consumers discover, evaluate, and choose the businesses they buy from.

The session will trace the evolution of digital search from its traditional SEO roots through the emergence of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and LLM visibility — giving attendees a clear picture of where the landscape has been, where it is now, and what they need to do about it. Hoffman will also address the critical shift businesses must make in how they create and structure content for social media: moving from brand-centric language toward content that is readable and indexable by both search engines and AI models.

Attendees will leave with:

• A clear understanding of how AI is reshaping customer discovery across search, social, review platforms, maps, video, and conversational tools

• Strategic context for why content and social media strategy must evolve to remain visible in AI-driven search environments

• Practical, immediately actionable steps to improve visibility across multiple platforms — without starting from scratch

• A framework for thinking about AI marketing that applies whether a business is in home services, hospitality, wellness, or professional services

“Most Colorado businesses are still optimizing for a version of search that no longer reflects how their customers actually find them. The rules changed quietly, and the gap between businesses that understand that and those that don’t is growing fast. I’m excited to be in the room with Front Range business owners to talk about what to do about it.” — Amber Hoffman, Founder & CEO, The FS Agency

About Amber Hoffman

Amber Hoffman is the Founder and CEO of The FS Agency and one of Colorado’s most distinctive voices at the intersection of marketing strategy, AI adoption, and business operations.

Hoffman’s professional arc spans three careers. She began as a practicing corporate tax attorney before transitioning into a decade-plus tenure as a travel blogger, influencer, and social media marketing consultant — a period during which she delivered marketing presentations to tourism boards and boutique hotel executives across Europe and Asia. She has since built The FS Agency into a recognized marketing and AI consulting firm serving SMBs across home services, wellness, and hospitality verticals nationwide.

That multi-career vantage point — attorney, global marketer, AI consultant, and franchise operator — shapes Hoffman’s approach to the platforms and tools she advises on. She brings the practitioner’s perspective of an operator who uses AI tools daily across every facet of business and personal life, not the theorist’s view from the outside. Her firm’s positioning reflects this directly: The FS Agency was built in direct reaction to the poor agency experiences her clients had endured — straight-talking, outcome-obsessed, and operator-led from day one.

In addition to her agency work, Hoffman is the owner-operator of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, a custom window coverings franchise serving the Colorado Front Range. In addition to being a member of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce, she is an active member of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce and HBA Metro Denver’s Sales & Marketing Council and Membership Committee. She is a frequent speaker and emerging voice in the Front Range business community on AI adoption for small and mid-sized businesses.

About The FS Agency

The FS Agency is a full-service marketing and AI consulting firm specializing in local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, AI search visibility, content strategy, and fractional CMO and CAIO (Chief AI & Innovation Officer) services for independent businesses and SMBs.

The agency serves clients across home services, wellness and medspa, and hospitality verticals, and offers AI Governance consulting to businesses navigating responsible AI adoption — a service line of particular relevance to custom builders, design-build firms, and professional services businesses facing increasing pressure to formalize their AI practices.

The FS Agency’s proprietary FS Growth System and FS Answer Framework give clients a repeatable, structured approach to building visibility, authority, and measurable marketing results in an AI-shaped landscape. The agency is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, directly across from Elevations Credit Union and serves clients nationally.

Event Details at a Glance

Event: Marketing and AI Educational Summit 2026

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM MDT

Location: Elevations Credit Union, 1 Environmental Way, Broomfield, Colorado 80021

Presented by: Louisville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lafayette and Latino Chambers of Commerce

Tickets: $30 (Chamber members) | $50 (Non-members)

Registration: business.louisvillechamber.com

The Future of SEO: Search Everywhere Optimization

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.