QUEEN MEMORABILIA FROM PETER HINCE COLLECTION BRINGS RARE BEHIND-THE-SCENES MOMENTS TO MUSIC AUCTION

Freddie Mercury's Gold Shure 565 SD Microphone Award Used for 1982 Top of the Pops Performance

Working with Queen for so many years, I was surrounded by items that travelled the world with us on tour.” — Peter Hince, Queen’s Head Roadie and auction consignor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s Music Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place on April 30, 2026, will feature a remarkable collection of Queen memorabilia from the band’s head roadie and photographer, Peter Hince.Over 60 items from Hince’s collection will be offered at auction, forming part of one of the largest collections of Queen material ever to come to market. Drawn from Hince’s time working closely with the band, the collection offers a rare insight into Queen’s life on tour and behind the scenes, which will be presented within a wider catalog of over 400 lots, collectibely estimated to fetch $2 million.Peter Hince began his career in the music industry in the early 1970s, working as a roadie for artists including David Bowie before joining Queen full-time in 1975. Serving as Freddie Mercury’s roadie and later head of the band’s road crew, he spent over a decade at the heart of the band’s rise. During this time, Hince developed a close relationship with Queen and captured rare behind-the-scenes photographs documenting life on tour and in the studio. Propstore is pleased to present Peter Hince’s archive of Queen memorabilia at auction for the first time.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the highlights is Freddie Mercury’s gold Shure 565 SD microphone, presented to Queen in 1980 and later used by Mercury during a performance of “Las Palabras de Amor (The Words of Love)” on Top of the Pops in 1982. Finished in distinctive gold chrome, the microphone stands apart from the standard production models and remains closely associated with Mercury’s unmistakable stage presence. Notably, this is the first Freddie Mercury microphone with direct provenance to be offered at auction. The lot carries a pre-sale estimate of $39,600 - $79,200.A rare limited edition blue vinyl pressing of Queen’s iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” gifted to Peter Hince by Freddie Mercury, is among the standout lots. One of just 200 specially commissioned pressings produced by EMI in 1978 to mark the Queen’s Award for Export Achievement, the record was presented at a celebratory event at Selfridge’s. With an estimate of $26,400 - $52,800, examples from this edition rarely come to auction, making it a particularly significant piece tied to one of the most celebrated songs in music history.Also offered is Freddie Mercury’s backstage dressing gown, worn during Queen’s The Game Tour at the height of the band’s global success in the early 1980s. Known for his flamboyant stage presence, Mercury was equally recognisable in more relaxed moments, often seen wearing dressing gowns before and after performances. The piece was later gifted by Mercury to Peter Hince in 1986 and is now offered with an estimate of $13,200 - $26,400.This collection offers something for fans at every level, with a range of more accessible pieces alongside its headline lots. Among these is a vintage silver gelatin print captured by Peter Hince in 1986, showing Freddie Mercury backstage in Madrid holding a dog—also named Freddie. Taken after a show, the image offers a rare and playful glimpse of the singer offstage, a contrast to his usual association with cats. Signed by Hince and offered with an estimate of $264 - $528, the photograph stands as an intimate moment from the final years of Queen’s touring era.OTHER HIGHLIGHTS SET TO GO UNDER THE HAMMER:– Freddie Mercury's Gold Shure 565 SD Microphone Award Used for 1982 Top of the Pops Performance est. £30,000 - £60,000 ($39,600 - $79,200)– Limited Edition ''Bohemian Rhapsody'' Blue Vinyl Pressing est. £20,000 - £40,000 ($26,400 - $52,800)– John Deacon’s Screen-And-Photo-Matched Annotated Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert Setlist est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)– Freddie Mercury’s The Game Tour Backstage Dressing Gown est. £10,000 - £20,000 ($13,200 - $26,400)– Freddie Mercury’s Stage-Used A Night At The Opera Tour Tambourine Featuring Red Tape Grip est. £7,000 - £14,000 ($9,240 - $18,480)– ''We Will Rock You'' Abbey Road Studios Acetate est. £5,000 - £10,000 ($6,600 - $13,200)– Freddie Mercury’s Stage-Worn 1985 Tour Japanese Flag est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)– 1987 Christmas Card from Freddie Mercury est. £3,000 - £6,000 ($3,960 - $7,920)– John Deacon’s Stage-Used Martin Heavy Blue Pick est. £400 - £800 ($528 - $1,056)– Silver Gelatin ''I Want to Break Free'' Music Video Print, 1984 est. £300 - £600 ($396 - $792)– Silver Gelatin Freddie Mercury Holding Freddie the Dog Print, 1986 est. £200 - £400 ($264 - $528)– John Deacon's Personal Flash Gordon Soundtrack Townhouse Studios Cassette Tape With Handwritten Title, 1980 est. £200 - £400 ($264 - $528)The auction will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with bidding available online, by telephone, and via absentee bids for collectors worldwide.Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London from April 22 - 25, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1984768142944 Auction registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/498 Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: “Queen are one of the most celebrated bands in music history, and the Peter Hince Collection offers a rare and deeply personal insight into their world at the height of their success. Having worked so closely with the band for over a decade, Hince was uniquely positioned to capture both the scale of their live performances and the quieter, behind-the-scenes moments. In Propstore’s auction, this collection forms part of one of the largest offerings of Queen memorabilia ever to come to market. Alongside further highlights from across music history, it promises to be an exceptional event for collectors.”Peter Hince, Queen’s Head Roadie and auction consignor, also commented: “Working with Queen for so many years, I was surrounded by items that travelled the world with us on tour, and used in recording studios - instruments, costumes and equipment that were part of Queen’s live performances and their iconic recorded albums.“These items carry wonderful memories from my time with the band. I’m pleased to be offering them through Propstore, where they can now be shared with fans and collectors who appreciate what they represent in Queen’s story.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/oy9euxz48fj8ou184gg0y/AFBqxydtyWntjFsUhMD5yvw?rlkey=fthk514dj94opu73lcqzb4hm3&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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