AI Training Courses Launched to Help NZ and Australian Businesses Boost Productivity by 30%

Clickthrough AI Consultancy

Clickthrough expands its training services with AI training courses designed to improve productivity, automate workflows, and deliver measurable results.

In our experience, AI training only delivers real value when it’s applied directly to how people work. That’s where productivity gains of 30% or more actually come from.” — Glen Maguire

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clickthrough has officially launched its new AI training courses , expanding its long-standing training services to help businesses across New Zealand and Australia adopt artificial intelligence in a practical, results-driven way.The new AI workshops complements Clickthrough’s existing search marketing, social media marketing, and analytics training modules—bringing AI into the centre of how modern businesses operate and grow.In our experience, most AI training available today is either too technical or too generic. Businesses leave inspired, but not equipped.Clickthrough’s approach is different.These AI training courses are delivered in-person and tailored specifically to each organisation’s workflows, tools, and day-to-day tasks—ensuring immediate impact rather than theoretical understanding.“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all AI training,” says the Clickthrough team. “In our opinion, training only works when it’s directly applied to how your business actually operates.”Built for Real Business UseThe AI training programmes are designed for teams across marketing, operations, leadership, and administration—focusing on how AI can be used to automate repetitive work, improve decision-making, and accelerate output.Key features of the AI training courses include:- In-person workshops delivered across NZ and Australia- Customised training based on the client’s workflows and systems- Practical use cases tailored to specific roles and tasks- Integration with existing marketing and business processes- Hands-on implementation during the sessionUnlike generic courses, the focus is on embedding AI into real work—so teams leave with solutions already in place.A Focus on Measurable Productivity GainsClickthrough states that the primary goal of the training is simple: measurable productivity improvement.The company guarantees that businesses implementing the training will see productivity gains of 30% or more by automating key processes and reducing manual workload.“In our experience, once teams understand how to use AI properly, the productivity gains are immediate,” Clickthrough explains. “The challenge isn’t the technology—it’s knowing where and how to apply it.”Why AI Training Matters NowThe launch comes at a time when businesses are under increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources, while also adapting to rapid changes in technology and customer behaviour.AI is quickly becoming a core business capability—not just a technical tool.However, many organisations are struggling to bridge the gap between awareness and execution.Clickthrough believes that practical, in-person training is the fastest way to close that gap.“Right now, there’s a clear divide between businesses experimenting with AI and those actually benefiting from it,” the company says. “Training is what closes that gap.”About ClickthroughClickthrough is a boutique digital marketing and training company with over 17 years of experience helping businesses grow through SEO, Google Ads, social media marketing, and analytics.The introduction of AI training courses marks the next evolution of its training services—equipping businesses with the skills needed to stay competitive in an AI-driven world.

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