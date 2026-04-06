GMC Welding Consultants Confirm Strong Demand For Their Australian Welding Inspection Services

GMC Welding Consultants

In an interview with Eleven Media, GMC Welding Consultants confirmed growing demand for their services from large engineering projects commencing shortly.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMC Welding Consultants have an established history of providing expert advice to large engineering project clients to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions to welding aspects of the build. Complete welding, testing and quality management solutions from concept through to commissioning and asset integrity.Graeme Cole, Founder of GMC Welding Consultants said this when interviewed by Eleven Media, “There is a constant demand for our welding consultant work but in the first quarter of 2026 there has been a sharp increase in enquiries for our advisory and weld inspection services. Clearly there is a rising awareness of our vast experience and expert knowledge the team must be able to deliver comprehensive quality management of the welding process on behalf of our clients, whilst acting as their representative.”GMC Welding Consultants deliver complete welding, testing qualification and quality management solutions to their clients from concept through to commissioning and asset integrity. They provide an interface between the client and contractors to ensure that all aspects of welding quality are addressed according to applicable standards and specification.Their Engineers hold IWE qualifications and have degrees in Metallurgy. In-house training to welders, supervisors, designers and engineers is offered. They have extensive experience with the management of transmission pipeline and process equipment repair both in service and at shutdown periods.GMC welding Consultants have a strong commitment to Compliance & safety. Their personnel have extensive experience in industries where health and safety regulations and procedures are at their most stringent.They are committed to ‘getting it right first time’ to avoid rework and consequential issues during service. Above all, the commitment is to the client and the protection of their personnel and investment.About GMC Welding ConsultantsGMC Welding Consultants provides welding engineering, management and inspection services to construction, power generation, pipeline and associated industries. They have an established history of providing expert advice to clients to deliver comprehensive and innovative solutions on welding projects. Complete welding, testing and quality management solutions for clients from concept through to commissioning and asset integrity.To Learn more about GMC Welding Consultants visit the website here: https://www.gmcconsultants.com.au

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