Escapees RV Club Surpasses 100,000 Members, Marking Major Milestone in RV Community Growth

LIVINGSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club, one of the most established and respected communities for RVers, proudly announces that it has surpassed 100,000 total memberships, with an estimated 160,000 total members, marking a significant milestone in its decades-long mission to support and connect travelers across North America.Founded in 1978, Escapees RV Club has grown from a small group of passionate RVers into a large RV club and thriving community offering education, resources, events, and support for both new and experienced travelers. Reaching the 100,000 memberships mark reflects not only the club’s enduring value but also the continued rise in popularity of the RV lifestyle.“This milestone is a testament to the strength of the Escapees community and the shared spirit of adventure that brings RVers together,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “For nearly 50 years, Escapees has been dedicated to helping people explore with confidence. We’re committing to continuing Kay and Joe Peterson’s mission. We’re really happy that the club has grown to support more than 100,000 RVers on their journeys.”Escapees RV Club provides a wide range of benefits, including mail forwarding services, educational programs like RVers Boot Camp, community events, advocacy efforts, and access to a nationwide network of parks and co-ops. The organization is also known for fostering deep connections among members through rallies, gatherings, and online forums.The growth to 100,000 memberships comes amid increasing interest in flexible travel, remote work, and outdoor lifestyles, trends that have driven more people to explore life on the road. And Escapees remains committed to being a trusted resource and welcoming community for all.For more information about Escapees RV Club, visit http://escapees.com About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com Media Contact:

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