AI Consulting Services Launched to Help NZ and Australian Businesses Automate Digital Marketing

Clickthrough Digital

Clickthrough introduces AI consulting and AI consultancy services to help businesses automate digital marketing systems and stay competitive in the AI era.

In our experience, businesses don’t have an AI problem—they have a strategy problem. AI works best when it’s embedded into systems, not used as a standalone tool.” — Glen Maguire

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 17 years of delivering digital marketing services and training across New Zealand and Australia, Clickthrough has launched a dedicated AI consulting and AI consultancy service designed to help businesses automate and scale their digital marketing systems using artificial intelligence.In our experience, most businesses are already experimenting with AI—but very few are using it strategically. The result? Disconnected tools, wasted spend, and teams working harder instead of smarter.This new AI consulting service is built to fix that.Clickthrough’s approach focuses on helping businesses integrate AI into their existing digital marketing systems—automating repetitive tasks, improving campaign performance, and creating scalable growth engines across channels like SEO, Google Ads, and content marketing.According to Clickthrough, the shift to AI-driven marketing is no longer optional.“Businesses using traditional digital marketing alone are already falling behind,” says the team at Clickthrough. “Search, content, and customer engagement are being reshaped by AI. Companies that don’t adapt risk becoming invisible.”This aligns with broader industry shifts, where AI is transforming search behaviour from keyword-based ranking to intent-driven, conversational discovery . In practical terms, that means businesses need smarter systems—not just more content or ads.Why AI Consulting Matters NowIn our opinion, there are three clear problems holding businesses back:- Too many tools, no strategy- Teams are adopting AI tools randomly, leading to inefficiencies and rising costs.- Manual marketing processes still dominate- Campaign setup, reporting, and content creation are still heavily manual in most organisations.- Search and visibility are changing fast- AI-driven search is prioritising usefulness, context, and authority over traditional SEO tactics .Clickthrough’s AI consultancy is designed to address these challenges head-on by creating structured, scalable systems rather than one-off experiments.What the AI Consultancy Service DeliversThe AI consulting service focuses on practical implementation, not theory. Key areas include:- Automating Google Ads and campaign optimisation- AI-powered SEO and content strategies- Marketing workflow automation across teams- AI tool selection and consolidation- Training teams to use AI effectively in day-to-day rolesIn our experience, the biggest wins come from combining AI with existing marketing systems—not replacing them. Businesses don’t need to start again—they need to upgrade how they operate.A Focus on New Zealand and AustraliaThe service is tailored specifically for businesses operating in New Zealand and Australia, where many organisations are still early in their AI adoption journey.Clickthrough believes this creates a significant opportunity.“Right now, there’s a window where businesses can get ahead,” the company says. “Those who implement AI properly will build a long-term competitive advantage. Those who don’t will spend the next few years trying to catch up.”This reflects a broader shift in digital marketing, where AI-driven strategies are moving from experimental to essential for sustained growth and visibility .About ClickthroughClickthrough is a boutique digital marketing agency that has been helping businesses grow online for over 17 years. The company specialises in SEO, Google Ads, and digital strategy, working with a select group of clients to deliver high-impact, tailored results.The new AI consulting and AI consultancy service represents the next evolution of Clickthrough’s offering—helping businesses not just market better, but operate smarter.

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