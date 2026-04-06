Pol Theis Recognized by Who's Who for Entrepreneurship in Interior Design

Pol Theis Red Carpet Appearance Pol Theis Pol Theis

After a successful career in corporate law, Pol Theis is pursuing his passion as the principal of P&T Interiors LLC

I am extremely honored to be integrated in such a prestigious publication.” — Pol Theis

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pol Theis has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.Since 2002, Pol Theis has been the co-founder and principal of P&T Interiors LLC, based in New York and catering to clientele in the U.S. and Europe. The firm has completed numerous residential interior design projects, which have been featured in over 170 international design magazines and books. Mr. Theis is most proud of being presented with the Americas Property Award for Best Interior Design Apartment: New York.Pol Theis is a graduate of the Pantheon-Assas University, where he studied business and tax law to earn a Master’s degree with honors. He went on to the Paris-Sorbonne University to earn a Master’s degree in Business and Economic Law, with honors, and passed the bar in Luxembourg. He worked as a corporate lawyer for eight years before moving to New York to pursue a career in a more creative field.In recognition of his design work, Pol Theis has been listed with New York Spaces Top 50 Designers from 2012 to 2018, and is the recipient of Americas Property Awards for Best Interior Design Apartment: New York in 2015 and 2016, and the European Property Awards for Best Interior Design Private Residence in 2015 to 2016. Furthermore, he received the 2011 Americas Property Awards for Highly Commended Residential Property Interior. Since he established the boutique firm of P&T Interiors, the firm’s work has been published in such prestigious publications as The Wall Street Journal, Vogue Living, the New York Observer, Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, Marie Claire Maison, and Living Etc.Pol Theis’ work was featured in a number design books, including East Coast Modern: Contemporary Residential Architecture and Interiors, Resident Dog, Art in Residence, Interiors New York, Interiors, etc.Comprised of a small staff of architects and designers, Pol Theis’ firm is known for featuring his signature sculptural art and existential themes. He is known fondly in the art community as “The Rusty Doll Guy.”In addition to artistic awards, Pol Theis is also the recipient of a 1994 Award from the Luxembourg Law Foundation for his thesis on the country’s holding companies. He speaks English, German, French, and Luxembourgish, and has used his talents as principal of Trait-d’Union, which assists homeless persons in Luxembourg. In his free time, Pol Theis enjoys cooking and traveling.About Marquis Who’s WhoSince 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America, Marquis Who’s Whohas chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in Americaremains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquispublications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Whowebsite at www.marquiswhoswho.com P&T Interiors LLCA boutique interior design firm, P&T Interiors provides highly personalized residential design services to an international client base. With the mission to translate a client’s taste and lifestyle into their space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread, P&T Interiors’ small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure that the highest of expectations are exceeded. Newest ventures for the firm include residences in the Hamptons and Connecticut, as well as a townhouse in Manhattan.

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