Underground Donut Tour Expands into Texas with New Tours in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio

Our amazing San Antonio team One of the stops on our Dallas tour Some of the delicious donuts you'll try on our Austin tour

Underground Donut Tour launches new Texas tours in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, debuting just in time for Fiesta on the River Walk.

Each of these cities offers a unique blend of culture, history, & amazing food. We’ve curated experiences highlighting the best sweet treats while giving guests a fun & memorable way to explore each.” — Jeff Woelker

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, known as the World’s Best Donut Tour, is proud to announce the launch of three new tours across Texas. Guests can now experience delicious donuts and sweet treats in Dallas ’ Lowest Greenville neighborhood, Austin ’s South Congress, and San Antonio ’s iconic River Walk.These new tours bring the Underground Donut Tour’s signature blend of food, history, and fun to three of Texas’ most dynamic destinations. Each two-hour walking tour highlights locally loved shops, hidden gems, and the unique culture that makes each neighborhood special.In Dallas, guests will explore Lowest Greenville, a lively district known for its eclectic mix of restaurants, shops, and nightlife. The tour features a variety of donuts, churros, pastries, and other sweet treats, all while learning about the area’s transformation into one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods.In Austin, the South Congress tour takes visitors through one of the city’s most iconic streets, famous for its colorful murals, live music, and local flair. Along the way, guests will enjoy donuts, kolaches, churros, and more while discovering the stories behind Austin’s vibrant food scene.In San Antonio, the River Walk tour offers a scenic and flavorful journey along one of Texas’ most famous attractions. Guests will indulge in a mix of donuts, pastries, and sweet specialties while learning about the history and culture that make the River Walk a must-visit destination. The launch of this tour comes just in time for Fiesta San Antonio, the city’s iconic, citywide celebration that brings together locals and visitors for parades, music, and unforgettable cultural experiences.“We’re incredibly excited to launch our newest tours in Texas,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour. “Each of these cities and neighborhoods offers a unique blend of culture, history, and amazing food. We’ve curated experiences that highlight the best sweet treats while giving guests a fun and memorable way to explore these cities.”The Underground Donut Tour has hosted tens of thousands of guests across more than 25 cities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Known for its engaging guides and carefully curated stops, the tour provides a one-of-a-kind experience for locals and visitors alike.All tours are family-friendly and perfect for couples, groups, corporate outings, and anyone with a sweet tooth. Private tours are also available upon request.Tickets for the Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio tours are now available. Guests are encouraged to book early as spots are expected to fill quickly.About the Underground Donut TourThe Underground Donut Tour is the world’s largest donut-focused walking tour, offering delicious experiences in cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Combining food, history, and fun, the tour showcases some of the best donuts and sweet treats each city has to offer.How Can Customers Book TicketsTickets are $70 for Adults and $60 for Children 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ today.For more information, please contact:Jeff Woelkerinfo@undergrounddonuttour.com844-366–8848For more information on the tour:Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/

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